Marine Engine Fuel Injection System Market 2019 Upcoming Trends, Size, Global Segments and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2024

Global Marine Engine Fuel Injection System market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including
- Rolls-Royce
- Woodward
- Caterpillar
- MAN
- Yanmar
- Cummins
- Liebherr
- Bosch
- Delphi
- Scope of the Report:
- In the last several years, the development of marine fuel injection system industry is steady. Growth of the shipbuilding industry and increasing international maritime trade are the major factors driving the market. Moreover, stringent emission norms imposed by International Maritime Organization would also boost the demand for new marine fuel injection.
- Commercial vessel applications have the most powerful and high capacity marine engines compared to other applications. Commercial vessels contribute about 59% to the global marine fuel injection system market in 2016, followed by inland waterways vessels and offshore support vessels. With rise in international sea borne trade, the demand for commercial vessels is increasing, driving the marine fuel injection market. Meanwhile, as China, South Korea, Japan, and Indonesia are the major manufacturing countries of commercial vessels; the demand for fuel injection systems is more in these countries.
- Due to the stricter emission policies, High Press Common Rail Injection System is the more and more popular due to the sufficient burning. The market share of common rail injection system was about 52.6% in 2016 and the figure is expected to be higher in the next several years.
- The worldwide market for Marine Engine Fuel Injection System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Marine Engine Fuel Injection System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
- Pump-Line-Nozzle System
- Common Rail System
- Other Injection SystemOn the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
- Commercial Vessels
- Inland Waterway Vessels
- Offshore Support VesselsThis report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
