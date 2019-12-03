Marine Navigation Systems Market 2019: Global Industry Share, Size, Share, Demand, Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2024

“Marine Navigation Systems Market“2019 Industry Research report provides a Business exploration of vital market dynamics and their recent trends, along with relevant market segments. Mostly, classified on the segments of major players, CAGR, product types, applications/end-user and global regions covering North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle-East,& Africa and Asia-Pacific. The report initiated with study introduction which is followed by statistical details of the market that reveals the current market status and future forecast.

Secondly, global Marine Navigation Systems Market report conducts a qualitative analysis to present the key manufacturer’s profile, market share, market size, sales volume, gross margin analysis. All the key regions covered in report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The Marine Navigation Systems market share and market outlook of each region from 2019-2023 are presented in this report.

Introduction

A marine navigation system is one of the essential systems utilized in naval vessels for navigational functions. Its purpose is to supervise and manage the movement of a vessel as it makes its way from one location to another. Marine navigation system encompasses equipment, such as chart plotter and electronic navigation chart, which aid in the navigation of both commercial and defense marine vessels. Over the past few years, the navigation systems industry has been greatly influenced by copious changes in technology. Companies, along with governments, are consistently working on innovating new technologies to increase the efficiency. For instance, augmented reality applications in marine navigation systems is a key upcoming trend in the market. Seas and oceans cover more than 70% of the global surface and are home to approximately 50,000 large ships, which carry 80% of the worlds traded cargo. With the increasing awareness of seaborne navigation and safety, there have been extensive developments on the marine navigation system front due to which the global market has gained momentum. Factors such as growing emphasis on maritime security and subsequent increase in naval budgets worldwide, surge in international seaborne trade, and rise in coastal and maritime tourism are the prime driving factors of the marine navigation system market. Meanwhile, the vulnerability of electronic navigation systems to cyberattacks hinders the market growth. However, upgrading fishing vessels with marine navigation systems and increasing the demand for recreational boating offer promising growth opportunities to the market.

Regional Analysis

The global marine navigation system market is estimated to witness 12.42% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2024. In 2017, the market was led by North America with 33.10% share, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe with shares of 27.48% and 25.61%, respectively. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region for marine navigation systems market. In Asia-Pacific, the market growth is significantly driven by the major countries, such as China, Japan, India, and Australia, due to the rising number of maritime conflicts in the Indian Ocean and South China Sea. As a result, these countries are developing their naval capabilities. Other developing countries in the region are also investing in the market, to strengthen their marine capabilities. Moreover, the naval defense budgets for countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia have exhibited an increase in the past few years. In addition, it is likely that the countries would spend more on naval upgrade programs, in the next decade. Similarly, in the recent times, the commercial sea-borne applications, including sea-based tourism and fishing, have witnessed an upsurge in the region.

Key Players

Danelec Marine A/S (Denmark), FLIR Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Furuno Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Kongsberg Maritime (Norway), Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine B.V. (Netherlands), Raytheon AnschÃÂ¼tz (Germany), Periskal Group (Belgium), Safran Electronics & Defense (France), and Wartsila (Finland) are some of the key players profiled in this report. The marine navigation systems market is dominated by top five players, namely Wartsila, Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine B.V., Raytheon AnschÃÂ¼tz, and Kongsberg Maritime, accounting for more than 85% of the global market size.

Objective of the Global Marine Navigation Systems Market Report Ã¢â¬â Forecast to 2023

To provide insights into factors influencing the market growth

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their key countries

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on type, application, end-user, and region

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

Target Audience

Manufacturers of Marine Vessels

Navigation System Equipment OEMs

Ship and Boat Owners

Investment Agencies

Government and Regulatory Authorities

Key Findings

The global marine navigation systems market in this report has been segmented on the basis of type into three, namely, chart plotter, electronic navigation chart, and others. The electronic navigation chart segment market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 13.18% during the forecast period.

The global marine navigation systems market has been segmented, by end-user, into defense and commercial. The defense segment market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 12.75% during the forecast period.

The global marine navigation systems market in this report has been segmented on the basis of application into four, namely, ship, remotely operated underwater vehicle, autonomous underwater vehicle, and boat. The ship segment market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 14.43% during the forecast period.

North America would dominate the marine navigation systems market by 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 12.40% during the forecast period. It is expected to reach a market size of USD 3,159.5 million by 2023.

The regional analysis also includes:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o Australia

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

o U.K

o Russia

o France

o Germany

o Rest of Europe

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

o Israel

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Marine Navigation Systems Market Analyse according to leading players, Competitive landscape, geographical regions, top manufacturers, types, and applications forecast over a period of 2019 to 2023. Geographically, this report is divided into many key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and rate of Marine Navigation Systems Market 2019 in these regions, from 2018 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The Objectives of this report are:

To define, describe, and analyze the Marine Navigation Systems market on the basis of product type, application, and region

To forecast and analyze the size of the Marine Navigation Systems market (in terms of value) in six key regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To forecast and analyze the Marine Navigation Systems market at country-level in each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and its contribution to the Marine Navigation Systems market

To analyze opportunities in the Marine Navigation Systems market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market

Key Questions Answered in Marine Navigation Systems market report:

What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Marine Navigation Systems Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis as Following:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market size & shares

Market trends and dynamics

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Market Analysis and Segmentation

Competitive landscape

Supply and demand

Technological inventions in Marine Navigation Systems trade

Marketing Channel Development Trend

Marine Navigation Systems Market Positioning

Pricing Strategy

Brand Strategy

Target consumer

Distributors/Traders List enclosed in Positioning Marine Navigation Systems Market

Marine Navigation Systems Market report provides you a visible, one-stop breakdown of the leading product, submarkets and market leaders revenue forecasts till 2023. In conclusion, Marine Navigation Systems Market 2019 report presents the descriptive analysis of the Marine Navigation Systems Market Major Key-players, Types, Application and Forecast Period knowledge which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Marine Navigation Systems Market competitors.

