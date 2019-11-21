Marine Omega-3 Industry 2019: Size, Marketing Channel, Positioning, Distributors and Forecast to 2024

Global “Marine Omega-3 Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Marine Omega-3 in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Marine Omega-3 Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

DSM

BASF

EPAX

Golden Omega

TASA

Omega Protein

Croda

KD Pharma (Marine Ingredients)

GC Rieber

Polaris

Auqi

Kinomega

Skuny

Xinzhou

Anti-Cancer

Sinomega

Orkla Health

LYSI

OLVEA Fish Oils

Hofseth BioCare

Nippon Suisan Kaisha

Bioprocess Algae

Shandong Yuwang Pharmaceutical

Maruha Nichiro Foods

Solutex The report provides a basic overview of the Marine Omega-3 industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Marine Omega-3 Market Types:

Marine Animals Source Omega-3

Marine Plant Source Omega-3 Marine Omega-3 Market Applications:

Dietary Supplements

Fortified Food and Beverage

Infant Formula

Pharmaceuticals

Pet Foods

Finally, the Marine Omega-3 market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source. In a word, the Marine Omega-3 market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Scope of Report:

Omega-3 mainly has three types involved in ALA, EPA and DHA. It is also extracted from fish oil and algae oil, etc. Omega-3 produced by algae has not been wildly used. This method has great potential.

Currently, omega-3 is mainly distributed in Europe, North America, South America and China. Europe was the largest consumption region holding 37.71% of global share, while China consumption takes only 9.05% of global omega-3 in 2017. Manufactures are limited by regional distribution of fish resources. This industry is mainly concentrated in areas which have rich aquatic resources.

In Europe, Norway is the biggest consumer country, of which the share is 25.77% of all Europe consumption. Asia-Pacific has huge market potential, especially China, the total consumption increases to 10.1 K MT in 2017 from 8.1 K MT in 2013 at a CAGR of 5.83%.

The market concentrate is rather dispersion, DSM, BASF, EPAX, Golden Omega, TASA, Omega Protein, Croda, Marine Ingredients, GC Rieber, Polaris are main manufacturers and the total share of top 3 is 37.86% in 2017.

In the coming few years, global sales of omega-3 will continue to increase. In 2023, global sales may be 151.7 K MT. Omega-3 can be widely used in dietary supplements, fortified food and beverage, infant formula, pharmaceuticals, pet foods and other fields. With the development of economy, these industries will need more omega-3. So, omega-3 has a huge market potential in the future.

The worldwide market for Marine Omega-3 is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 14500 million US$ in 2024, from 10500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.