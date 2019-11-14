Marine Omega-3 Market 2019 by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Gas Turbine Services, for each region 2024

“Marine Omega-3 Market” Report 2019 highlights well known performers from the global And Marine Omega-3 Market along with their contribution into the marketplace to see their progress at intervals the calculable time. The global Marine Omega-3 investigation report covers recent improvements whereas forecasting the expansion of most players along with their market shares.
Short Details of Marine Omega-3 Market Report – Marine Omega-3, also called Ï-3 fatty acids or n-3 fatty acids, are polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) with a double bond (C=C) at the third carbon atom from the end of the carbon chain. Three types of Marine Omega-3 involved in human physiology are Î±-linolenic acid (ALA) (found in plant oils), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) (both commonly found in marine oils). They are considered essential fatty acids and necessary for human health but the body canât make them. Also they play a role in brain health as well as normal growth and development.
Global Marine Omega-3 market competition by top manufacturers
- DSM
- BASF
- EPAX
- Golden Omega
- TASA
- Omega Protein
- Croda
- KD Pharma (Marine Ingredients)
- GC Rieber
- Polaris
- Auqi
- Kinomega
- Skuny
- Xinzhou
- Anti-Cancer
- Sinomega
- Orkla Health
- LYSI
- OLVEA Fish Oils
- Hofseth BioCare
- Nippon Suisan Kaisha
- Bioprocess Algae
- Shandong Yuwang Pharmaceutical
- Maruha Nichiro Foods
- Solutex
Omega-3 mainly has three types involved in ALA, EPA and DHA. It is also extracted from fish oil and algae oil, etc. Omega-3 produced by algae has not been wildly used. This method has great potential.
Currently, omega-3 is mainly distributed in Europe, North America, South America and China. Europe was the largest consumption region holding 37.71% of global share, while China consumption takes only 9.05% of global omega-3 in 2017. Manufactures are limited by regional distribution of fish resources. This industry is mainly concentrated in areas which have rich aquatic resources.
In Europe, Norway is the biggest consumer country, of which the share is 25.77% of all Europe consumption. Asia-Pacific has huge market potential, especially China, the total consumption increases to 10.1 K MT in 2017 from 8.1 K MT in 2013 at a CAGR of 5.83%.
The market concentrate is rather dispersion, DSM, BASF, EPAX, Golden Omega, TASA, Omega Protein, Croda, Marine Ingredients, GC Rieber, Polaris are main manufacturers and the total share of top 3 is 37.86% in 2017.
In the coming few years, global sales of omega-3 will continue to increase. In 2023, global sales may be 151.7 K MT. Omega-3 can be widely used in dietary supplements, fortified food and beverage, infant formula, pharmaceuticals, pet foods and other fields. With the development of economy, these industries will need more omega-3. So, omega-3 has a huge market potential in the future.
The worldwide market for Marine Omega-3 is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 14500 million US$ in 2024, from 10500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Marine Omega-3 in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Marine Omega-3 Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Marine Animals Source Omega-3
1.2.2 Marine Plant Source Omega-3
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Dietary Supplements
1.3.2 Fortified Food and Beverage
1.3.3 Infant Formula
1.3.4 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.5 Pet Foods
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 DSM
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Marine Omega-3 Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 DSM Marine Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 BASF
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Marine Omega-3 Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 BASF Marine Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.3 EPAX
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Marine Omega-3 Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 EPAX Marine Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.4 Golden Omega
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Marine Omega-3 Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Golden Omega Marine Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.5 TASA
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Marine Omega-3 Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 TASA Marine Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.6 Omega Protein
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Marine Omega-3 Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Omega Protein Marine Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.7 Croda
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Marine Omega-3 Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 Croda Marine Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.8 KD Pharma (Marine Ingredients)
2.8.1 Business Overview
2.8.2 Marine Omega-3 Type and Applications
2.8.2.1 Product A
2.8.2.2 Product B
2.8.3 KD Pharma (Marine Ingredients) Marine Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.9 GC Rieber
2.9.1 Business Overview
2.9.2 Marine Omega-3 Type and Applications
2.9.2.1 Product A
2.9.2.2 Product B
2.9.3 GC Rieber Marine Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.10 Polaris
2.10.1 Business Overview
2.10.2 Marine Omega-3 Type and Applications
2.10.2.1 Product A
2.10.2.2 Product B
2.10.3 Polaris Marine Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.11 Auqi
2.11.1 Business Overview
2.11.2 Marine Omega-3 Type and Applications
2.11.2.1 Product A
2.11.2.2 Product B
2.11.3 Auqi Marine Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.12 Kinomega
2.12.1 Business Overview
2.12.2 Marine Omega-3 Type and Applications
2.12.2.1 Product A
2.12.2.2 Product B
2.12.3 Kinomega Marine Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.13 Skuny
2.13.1 Business Overview
2.13.2 Marine Omega-3 Type and Applications
2.13.2.1 Product A
2.13.2.2 Product B
2.13.3 Skuny Marine Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.14 Xinzhou
2.14.1 Business Overview
2.14.2 Marine Omega-3 Type and Applications
2.14.2.1 Product A
2.14.2.2 Product B
2.14.3 Xinzhou Marine Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.15 Anti-Cancer
2.15.1 Business Overview
2.15.2 Marine Omega-3 Type and Applications
2.15.2.1 Product A
2.15.2.2 Product B
2.15.3 Anti-Cancer Marine Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.16 Sinomega
2.16.1 Business Overview
2.16.2 Marine Omega-3 Type and Applications
2.16.2.1 Product A
2.16.2.2 Product B
2.16.3 Sinomega Marine Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.17 Orkla Health
2.17.1 Business Overview
2.17.2 Marine Omega-3 Type and Applications
2.17.2.1 Product A
2.17.2.2 Product B
2.17.3 Orkla Health Marine Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.18 LYSI
2.18.1 Business Overview
2.18.2 Marine Omega-3 Type and Applications
2.18.2.1 Product A
2.18.2.2 Product B
2.18.3 LYSI Marine Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.19 OLVEA Fish Oils
2.19.1 Business Overview
2.19.2 Marine Omega-3 Type and Applications
2.19.2.1 Product A
2.19.2.2 Product B
2.19.3 OLVEA Fish Oils Marine Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.20 Hofseth BioCare
2.20.1 Business Overview
2.20.2 Marine Omega-3 Type and Applications
2.20.2.1 Product A
2.20.2.2 Product B
2.20.3 Hofseth BioCare Marine Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.21 Nippon Suisan Kaisha
2.21.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Marine Omega-3 Type and Applications
2.21.2.1 Product A
2.21.2.2 Product B
2.21.3 Nippon Suisan Kaisha Marine Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.22 Bioprocess Algae
2.22.1 Business Overview
2.22.2 Marine Omega-3 Type and Applications
2.22.2.1 Product A
2.22.2.2 Product B
2.22.3 Bioprocess Algae Marine Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.23 Shandong Yuwang Pharmaceutical
2.23.1 Business Overview
2.23.2 Marine Omega-3 Type and Applications
2.23.2.1 Product A
2.23.2.2 Product B
2.23.3 Shandong Yuwang Pharmaceutical Marine Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.24 Maruha Nichiro Foods
2.24.1 Business Overview
2.24.2 Marine Omega-3 Type and Applications
2.24.2.1 Product A
2.24.2.2 Product B
2.24.3 Maruha Nichiro Foods Marine Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.25 Solutex
2.25.1 Business Overview
2.25.2 Marine Omega-3 Type and Applications
2.25.2.1 Product A
2.25.2.2 Product B
2.25.3 Solutex Marine Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
3 Global Marine Omega-3 Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global Marine Omega-3 Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global Marine Omega-3 Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 Marine Omega-3 Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 Marine Omega-3 Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Marine Omega-3 Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Marine Omega-3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Marine Omega-3 Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Marine Omega-3 Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Marine Omega-3 Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Marine Omega-3 Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Marine Omega-3 Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America Marine Omega-3 Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Marine Omega-3 Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America Marine Omega-3 by Country
5.1 North America Marine Omega-3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America Marine Omega-3 Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America Marine Omega-3 Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States Marine Omega-3 Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada Marine Omega-3 Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico Marine Omega-3 Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
And Continue…………………………………..
