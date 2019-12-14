Marine Omega-3 Market 2019 Size, Manufactures, Share, and Development by 2024

About Marine Omega-3:

Marine Omega-3, also called Ï-3 fatty acids or n-3 fatty acids, are polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) with a double bond (C=C) at the third carbon atom from the end of the carbon chain. Three types of Marine Omega-3 involved in human physiology are Î±-linolenic acid (ALA) (found in plant oils), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) (both commonly found in marine oils). They are considered essential fatty acids and necessary for human health but the body canât make them. Also they play a role in brain health as well as normal growth and development.

Marine Omega-3 Market Manufactures:

DSM

BASF

EPAX

Golden Omega

TASA

Omega Protein

Croda

KD Pharma (Marine Ingredients)

GC Rieber

Polaris

Auqi

Kinomega

Skuny

Xinzhou

Anti-Cancer

Sinomega

Orkla Health

LYSI

OLVEA Fish Oils

Hofseth BioCare

Nippon Suisan Kaisha

Bioprocess Algae

Shandong Yuwang Pharmaceutical

Maruha Nichiro Foods

Marine Animals Source Omega-3

Marine Plant Source Omega-3 Marine Omega-3 Market Applications:

Marine Animals Source Omega-3

Marine Plant Source Omega-3 Marine Omega-3 Market Applications:

Dietary Supplements

Fortified Food and Beverage

Infant Formula

Pharmaceuticals

Pet Foods

Omega-3 mainly has three types involved in ALA, EPA and DHA. It is also extracted from fish oil and algae oil, etc. Omega-3 produced by algae has not been wildly used. This method has great potential.

Currently, omega-3 is mainly distributed in Europe, North America, South America and China. Europe was the largest consumption region holding 37.71% of global share, while China consumption takes only 9.05% of global omega-3 in 2017. Manufactures are limited by regional distribution of fish resources. This industry is mainly concentrated in areas which have rich aquatic resources.

In Europe, Norway is the biggest consumer country, of which the share is 25.77% of all Europe consumption. Asia-Pacific has huge market potential, especially China, the total consumption increases to 10.1 K MT in 2017 from 8.1 K MT in 2013 at a CAGR of 5.83%.

The market concentrate is rather dispersion, DSM, BASF, EPAX, Golden Omega, TASA, Omega Protein, Croda, Marine Ingredients, GC Rieber, Polaris are main manufacturers and the total share of top 3 is 37.86% in 2017.

In the coming few years, global sales of omega-3 will continue to increase. In 2023, global sales may be 151.7 K MT. Omega-3 can be widely used in dietary supplements, fortified food and beverage, infant formula, pharmaceuticals, pet foods and other fields. With the development of economy, these industries will need more omega-3. So, omega-3 has a huge market potential in the future.

The worldwide market for Marine Omega-3 is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 14500 million US$ in 2024, from 10500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.