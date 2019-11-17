 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Marine Scrubber Market 2019 – Global Trends, Statistics, Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Key Players | Industry Forecast by Categories, Platform, End – User

By Joann Wilson on November 17, 2019

Marine Scrubber

The “Marine Scrubber Market” research report is a pro and a thorough study on the current condition of Marine Scrubber Industry. Market report passes on a first Survey of the Market including its definition, software and innovation. In addition, The Industry report investigates the Major Market players in detail. Market report gives key pieces of scholarship and subsisting status of the Players and is an important Source of course and heading for Companies and people roused by the business.

Short Details of Marine Scrubber  Market Report – The overwhelming majority of ships around the world operate using engines and boilers powered by heavy fuel oil. The resulting combustion exhaust gases that are emitted contain soot and sulfur oxides that pollute the environment.Ship Exhaust Gas Scrubber exhaust gas cleaning reduces sulphur (SO2) and particulate emissions from ship engines, generators, and boilers. Ship Exhaust Gas Scrubber should enable ships to meet sulphur emission limits as required by IMO MARPOL Annex VI regulations without switching to low-sulphur fuel.This report mainly covers the Ship Exhaust Gas Scrubber product type: Open Loop Scrubbers, Closed Loop Scrubbers, and Hybrid scrubbers.

Global Marine Scrubber  market competition by top manufacturers

  • Wartsila
  • Alfa Laval
  • EcoSpray
  • Yara Marine Technologies
  • Belco Technologies
  • CR Ocean Engineering
  • AEC Maritime
  • Langh Tech
  • Valmet
  • Fuji Electric
  • Clean Marine
  • PureteQ
  • Puyier
  • Shanghai Bluesoul

The Scope of the Report:

The Marine Scrubber consumption volume was 67 Units in 2013 and is expected to reach 468 Units in 2016 and 3254 Units in 2023. Europe`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (47%) in 2016, followed by the North America.
At present, the manufactures of Marine Scrubber are concentrated in Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific. The global leading players in this market are Wartsila, Alfa Laval, Yara Marine Technologies, Belco Technologies, CR Ocean Engineering.
The Marine Scrubber are mainly used by Retrofit, and New Ships. The main dominated application of Marine Scrubber is Retrofit in 2017. The major types of Marine Scrubber are Open Loop Scrubbers, Closed Loop Scrubbers and Hybrid Scrubbers.
The worldwide market for Marine Scrubber is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 42.4% over the next five years, will reach 4170 million US$ in 2024, from 500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Marine Scrubber in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

  • Open Loop Scrubbers
  • Closed Loop Scrubbers
  • Hybrid Scrubbers
  • Dry Scrubbers
  • Membrane Scrubbers

    By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

  • Retrofit
  • New Ships

