Marine Scrubber Market 2019 – Global Trends, Statistics, Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Key Players | Industry Forecast by Categories, Platform, End – User

Short Details of Marine Scrubber Market Report – The overwhelming majority of ships around the world operate using engines and boilers powered by heavy fuel oil. The resulting combustion exhaust gases that are emitted contain soot and sulfur oxides that pollute the environment.Ship Exhaust Gas Scrubber exhaust gas cleaning reduces sulphur (SO2) and particulate emissions from ship engines, generators, and boilers. Ship Exhaust Gas Scrubber should enable ships to meet sulphur emission limits as required by IMO MARPOL Annex VI regulations without switching to low-sulphur fuel.This report mainly covers the Ship Exhaust Gas Scrubber product type: Open Loop Scrubbers, Closed Loop Scrubbers, and Hybrid scrubbers.
Global Marine Scrubber market competition by top manufacturers
- Wartsila
- Alfa Laval
- EcoSpray
- Yara Marine Technologies
- Belco Technologies
- CR Ocean Engineering
- AEC Maritime
- Langh Tech
- Valmet
- Fuji Electric
- Clean Marine
- PureteQ
- Puyier
- Shanghai Bluesoul
The Scope of the Report:
The Marine Scrubber consumption volume was 67 Units in 2013 and is expected to reach 468 Units in 2016 and 3254 Units in 2023. Europe`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (47%) in 2016, followed by the North America.
At present, the manufactures of Marine Scrubber are concentrated in Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific. The global leading players in this market are Wartsila, Alfa Laval, Yara Marine Technologies, Belco Technologies, CR Ocean Engineering.
The Marine Scrubber are mainly used by Retrofit, and New Ships. The main dominated application of Marine Scrubber is Retrofit in 2017. The major types of Marine Scrubber are Open Loop Scrubbers, Closed Loop Scrubbers and Hybrid Scrubbers.
The worldwide market for Marine Scrubber is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 42.4% over the next five years, will reach 4170 million US$ in 2024, from 500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Marine Scrubber in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Marine Scrubber Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
————————————————————
3 Global Marine Scrubber Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global Marine Scrubber Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global Marine Scrubber Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 Marine Scrubber Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 Marine Scrubber Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Marine Scrubber Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Marine Scrubber Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Marine Scrubber Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Marine Scrubber Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Marine Scrubber Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Marine Scrubber Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Marine Scrubber Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America Marine Scrubber Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Marine Scrubber Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America Marine Scrubber by Country
5.1 North America Marine Scrubber Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America Marine Scrubber Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America Marine Scrubber Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States Marine Scrubber Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada Marine Scrubber Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico Marine Scrubber Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
8 South America Marine Scrubber by Country
8.1 South America Marine Scrubber Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
8.1.1 South America Marine Scrubber Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.1.2 South America Marine Scrubber Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.2 Brazil Marine Scrubber Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.3 Argentina Marine Scrubber Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.4 Colombia Marine Scrubber Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9 Middle East and Africa Marine Scrubber by Countries
9.1 Middle East and Africa Marine Scrubber Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Marine Scrubber Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Marine Scrubber Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.2 Saudi Arabia Marine Scrubber Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.3 Turkey Marine Scrubber Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.4 Egypt Marine Scrubber Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.5 Nigeria Marine Scrubber Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.6 South Africa Marine Scrubber Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
11 Global Marine Scrubber Market Segment by Application
11.1 Global Marine Scrubber Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)
12 Marine Scrubber Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.1 Global Marine Scrubber Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)
12.2 Marine Scrubber Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
12.2.1 North America Marine Scrubber Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.2 Europe Marine Scrubber Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Marine Scrubber Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.4 South America Marine Scrubber Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Marine Scrubber Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.3 Marine Scrubber Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.1 Global Marine Scrubber Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.2 Global Marine Scrubber Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.4 Marine Scrubber Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.1 Global Marine Scrubber Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.2 Global Marine Scrubber Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
13.1 Sales Channel
13.1.1 Direct Marketing
13.1.2 Indirect Marketing
13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend
13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Data Source
