Maritime Patrol Aircraft Market 2019 Global Research and Analysis by Size, Types, Applications, Forecast to 2025

Global “Maritime Patrol Aircraft Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Maritime Patrol Aircraft market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Maritime Patrol Aircraft industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Top Key Manufacturers in Maritime Patrol Aircraft Market:

Airbus

Boeing

Lockheed Martin

Saab

BAE Systems

Embraer

Harbin Aircraft Industry

Leonardo-Finmeccanica

After the Second World War, MPA were primarily designed for long-range patrolling to track and hunt down submarines. In the 1990s, they evolved to carry out surveillance either at sea or in the coastal regions. After 9/11, the US and its allies used MPA for reconnaissance and battlespace surveillance. Thus, MPA have transitioned from submarine trackers to performing anti-submarine warfare (ASW) and anti-surface warfare (ASUW) missions, and now even to multi-mission MPA.Competition among prime defense contractors and sub-contractors is driving the market.The global Maritime Patrol Aircraft market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Passenger Ships and Ferries

Dry Cargo Vessels

Tankers

Dry Bulk Carriers

Special Purpose Vessels

Service Vessels

Fishing Vessels

Off-Shore Vessels

Yachts

Others Maritime Patrol Aircraft Market by Types:

Maritime Patrol Fixed-Wing Aircraft