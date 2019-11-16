Maritime VSAT Market 2019: Global Analysis by Product Types and Applications; Industry Top Players, Size, Regions and Market Overview Forecast 2024

VSAT services help in maritime surveillance, commodity tracking, identifying illegal fishing, improving maritime domain awareness (MDA), search and rescue operations, and anti-piracy..

Maritime VSAT Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Harris CapRock

Hughes Network Systems

Inmarsat

KVH Industries

ViaSat

VT iDirect

Comtech Telecommunications

Emerging Markets Communications

OmniAccess

Raytheon

SageNet

SpeedCast

Telespazi

and many more. Maritime VSAT Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Maritime VSAT Market can be Split into:

Ku Band

C Band

L Band

HTS Band. By Applications, the Maritime VSAT Market can be Split into:

Military & Defense