Mascara Market Size, Share 2019: Global Industry Demand, Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2024

The global Mascara Market report provides a Business exploration of vital market dynamics and their recent trends, along with relevant market segments. The report covers major players, CAGR, product types, applications/end-user and global regions covering North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle-East, Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Global Mascara Market report conducts a qualitative analysis to present the key manufacturer's profile, market share, market size, sales volume, gross margin analysis. All the key regions covered in report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Owning to the changing fashion trends and high influence of product promotions, the global market of mascara is projected to reach a value of USD 10,306.16 million during the forecast period. During the given forecast period, the market will experience a CAGR of 6.70% by 2023.

Based on the regions covered, Europe is estimated to dominate the market holding a share of more than 30% and reaching a market value of more than USD 3,000 million during the corresponding period. Asia Pacific will witness a high growth rate during the same period and whereas North America will witness a moderate growth rate. Increasing demand for eye cosmetics is projected to fuel up the demand for mascara in the developed countries of these regions.

Volumizing mascara will dominate the market based on the product-type and is estimated to reach a market value of more than USD 4,000 million during the given period. Rising demand for mascara with eyelash thickening properties is propelling the increasing market share of volumizing mascara globally. Further, based on the category, regular mascara will hold a prominent share in the market and will grow at a CAGR of 6.59%.

Additionally, on the basis of distribution channel, the Ã¢â¬Åone-stop shopping experienceÃ¢â¬ will support the high sale of mascara through store based channel. Store based retail channels are anticipated to account for a market share of more than 50% during the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the leading players in the global mascara market are: LOrÃÂ©al SA (France), The EstÃÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (U.S.), LVMH MoÃÂ«t Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (France), Coty, Inc, (U.S.), Avon Products, Inc. (U.S.), Shiseido Co., Ltd (Japan), Revlon, Inc. (U.S.)

Study Objectives of Mascara Market Forecast till 2023

Detailed analysis for individual micro and macro markets for Mascara

To estimate market size by product-type, category, distribution channel and region

To understand the supply and demand dynamics of mascara

To provide region level market analysis and future outlook for the U.S., France, German, China, and others

Company profiling of major players and competitive positioning for the mascara market

Value chain analysis and supply chain analysis of Mascara

Analysis of historical market trends and technologies, and current government regulatory requirements related to Mascara market

Target Audience

Mascara manufacturers

Cosmetics manufacturers

Color cosmetic manufacturers

Retailers and wholesalers

Traders, importers and exporters

Key Findings

Global mascara market is projected to reach USD 10,306.16 million by 2023 at a growth rate of 6.70%

Waterproof mascara will experience a growth at a rate of 6.82% during the given forecast period

Non-store based distribution channel for mascara will witness the highest growth at a rate of 6.8% based on the Ã¢â¬Åone-swipe/clickÃ¢â¬ shopping experience through e-commerce

Regional and Country Analysis of Mascara market Development and the Demand Forecast till 2023 Market

As per the analysis, the global market for mascara have been witnessing continued demand during the last few years and is projected to reach more than USD 3,000 million in Europe by 2023. Europe region is estimated to dominate the mascara market holding the lionÃ¢â¬â¢s share of more than 30%. Also, North America will hold the second largest share in the global mascara market and is projected to grow at a rate of 6.53%

The reports also cover country level analysis:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o Singapore

o Korea

o India

o Rest of APAC

RoW

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Others

Mascara Market Analyse according to leading players, Competitive landscape, geographical regions, top manufacturers, types, and applications forecast over a period of 2019 to 2023. Geographically, this report is divided into many key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and rate of Mascara Market 2019 in these regions, from 2018 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The Objectives of this report are:

To define, describe, and analyze the Mascara market on the basis of product type, application, and region

To forecast and analyze the size of the Mascara market (in terms of value) in six key regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To forecast and analyze the Mascara market at country-level in each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and its contribution to the Mascara market

To analyze opportunities in the Mascara market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market

Key Questions Answered in Mascara market report:

What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Mascara Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis as Following:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market size & shares

Market trends and dynamics

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Market Analysis and Segmentation

Competitive landscape

Supply and demand

Technological inventions in Mascara trade

Marketing Channel Development Trend

Mascara Market Positioning

Pricing Strategy

Brand Strategy

Target consumer

Distributors/Traders List enclosed in Positioning Mascara Market

Mascara Market report provides you a visible, one-stop breakdown of the leading product, submarkets and market leaders revenue forecasts till 2023. In conclusion, Mascara Market 2019 report presents the descriptive analysis of the Mascara Market Major Key-players, Types, Application and Forecast Period knowledge which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Mascara Market competitors.

