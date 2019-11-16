Mask Inspection Equipment Market 2019: Global Analysis by Product Types and Applications; Industry Top Players, Size, Regions and Market Overview Forecast 2024

The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers.

Mask inspection equipment is fab equipment that is used, before lithography, to inspect photomasks for defects during the production of semiconductor wafers. It is also used for R&D purposes. The increase in the application of semiconductor integrated circuits (ICs) in segments like consumer electronics, automobiles, and industries is prompting IC vendors to raise their production scales. This will compel the vendors to demand more mask inspection equipment to ensure maximum reliability of their offerings..

Mask Inspection Equipment Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

KLA-Tencor

Applied Materials

Lasertech

Carl Zeiss

FEI

Hermes Microvision

JEOL

Nanometrics

Nikon

Planar

Rudolph Technologies

and many more. Mask Inspection Equipment Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Mask Inspection Equipment Market can be Split into:

Wafer Inspection

Mask Inspection

Process Monitoring And Curve Tracers

Material Monitoring. By Applications, the Mask Inspection Equipment Market can be Split into:

Captive Mask Shops