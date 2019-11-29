Mask Inspection Equipments Market Analysis Including Size, Share, Key Drivers, Growth Opportunities and Trends 2019-2024

Global “Mask Inspection Equipments Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures. This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Mask Inspection Equipments Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Mask Inspection Equipments:

A mask is an original master for transferring IC patterns to the semiconductor wafers. Defects during lithography that exceed expected size must be identified and corrected.Mask inspection equipment looks for pattern defects and foreign matter on the surface of the mask. This equipment is used in semiconductor plants to inspect masks received from suppliers, such as mask shops, and to conduct regular inspections of masks during the device production process. Mask inspection equipment is also used by mask shops to inspect masks before shipment to device makers.A major reason why mask inspection equipment is required is that masks often develop a solid growing foreign matter (haze) on their top surface and back side. Masks therefore must be inspected for such impurities before continuing with the semiconductor manufacturing process. The adoption of ArF lithography has increased the level of irradiation light energy. During exposure, gaseous impurities, such as organic substances and ammonia, are present in trace amounts on the mask. Irradiation by a short wavelength laser decomposes these gaseous substances and induces bonding, which often leads to the emergence of a solid growing foreign matter (haze) on the top surface and back side of the mask. Although this haze is microscopic, usually only several tens of nanometers, if it grows it will be transferred to the wafer during the lithography process, resulting in a defective semiconductor device.Defects that are detected after patterns are written on masks include protrusions from the pattern, cracks in the pattern, dirt or dust on the transparent portion, and transparent pinholes in the portion of the pattern that is shielded from light.The report focuses on the Mask Inspection Equipment market, but does not include revenue generated from the sale of components that are used in the production or resale of mask inspection equipment.

Mask Shops The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The semiconductor market is shifting toward complex and miniaturized devices. Semiconductor device manufacturers need higher inspection sensitivity as they move toward lower node sizes (10nm and beyond). The migration will introduce complex structures and designs, as well as new materials.

Intense market competition, rapid technological advances, and cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry pose significant challenges to market vendors. The market has significant entry barriers such as high capital investments which challenge the entry of new players in the market. The competition among the vendors is expected to intensify due to the emergence of new technology milestones like IoT and wearable technology.

In terms of geography, the APAC region led the global mask inspection equipment and the four countries including China, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, are expected to reach close to $386.95 million by 2018, due to the existence of manufacturing industries in Asian countries. China, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea have a very rich environment for manufacturing companies. The economic growth in China and India is also driving the strong demand for electronic products in the semiconductor inspection system market.

The worldwide market for Mask Inspection Equipments is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.1% over the next five years, will reach 690 million US$ in 2024, from 440 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.