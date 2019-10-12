Mask Inspection Equipments Market Report Highlighting Industry Leaders, Business Opportunities Analysis and Forecast 2024

Global Mask Inspection Equipments Market 2019 shows the continuous positive developments in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Mask Inspection Equipments Market report comprises significant data, existing market trends, technical modernization, future technologies and the practical progress in Mask Inspection Equipments industry. Mask Inspection Equipments Market report also gives analysis of competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

A mask is an original master for transferring IC patterns to the semiconductor wafers. Defects during lithography that exceed expected size must be identified and corrected.Mask inspection equipment looks for pattern defects and foreign matter on the surface of the mask. This equipment is used in semiconductor plants to inspect masks received from suppliers, such as mask shops, and to conduct regular inspections of masks during the device production process. Mask inspection equipment is also used by mask shops to inspect masks before shipment to device makers.A major reason why mask inspection equipment is required is that masks often develop a solid growing foreign matter (haze) on their top surface and back side. Masks therefore must be inspected for such impurities before continuing with the semiconductor manufacturing process. The adoption of ArF lithography has increased the level of irradiation light energy. During exposure, gaseous impurities, such as organic substances and ammonia, are present in trace amounts on the mask. Irradiation by a short wavelength laser decomposes these gaseous substances and induces bonding, which often leads to the emergence of a solid growing foreign matter (haze) on the top surface and back side of the mask. Although this haze is microscopic, usually only several tens of nanometers, if it grows it will be transferred to the wafer during the lithography process, resulting in a defective semiconductor device.Defects that are detected after patterns are written on masks include protrusions from the pattern, cracks in the pattern, dirt or dust on the transparent portion, and transparent pinholes in the portion of the pattern that is shielded from light.The report focuses on the Mask Inspection Equipment market, but does not include revenue generated from the sale of components that are used in the production or resale of mask inspection equipment.

Competitive Market Share:

Key Players Analysis: Mask Inspection Equipments market report includes following top manufacturers in terms of sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share. Some of the top players include: –

KLA-Tencor

Applied Materials

Lasertec

Carl Zeiss

ASML (HMI). and many more Scope of Mask Inspection Equipments Report:

The semiconductor market is shifting toward complex and miniaturized devices. Semiconductor device manufacturers need higher inspection sensitivity as they move toward lower node sizes (10nm and beyond). The migration will introduce complex structures and designs, as well as new materials.

Intense market competition, rapid technological advances, and cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry pose significant challenges to market vendors. The market has significant entry barriers such as high capital investments which challenge the entry of new players in the market. The competition among the vendors is expected to intensify due to the emergence of new technology milestones like IoT and wearable technology.

In terms of geography, the APAC region led the global mask inspection equipment and the four countries including China, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, are expected to reach close to $386.95 million by 2018, due to the existence of manufacturing industries in Asian countries. China, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea have a very rich environment for manufacturing companies. The economic growth in China and India is also driving the strong demand for electronic products in the semiconductor inspection system market.

The worldwide market for Mask Inspection Equipments is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.1% over the next five years, will reach 690 million US$ in 2024, from 440 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

Die to Die (DD) Method

Die to Database (DB) Method Mask Inspection Equipments Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Semiconductor Device Manufacturers