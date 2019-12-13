Masterbatch Market 2020 Report Presents an Overall Analysis, Development Trends, Driving Forces, Opportunities and Future Potential 2026

Masterbatches are solid or liquid mixture of additive or pigments used for coloring or enhancing other properties of polymers such as UV stabilizing, flame retardation, antistatic and antilocking. It allows the processor to color raw polymer economically during the plastics manufacturing process. It is widely used in packaging industry, automobile industry, building & construction industry and electrical & electronics industry.

Masterbatch is widely used in packaging industry, automobile Industry, building & construction Industry, electrical & electronics industry. As to the masterbatch downstream application, packaging industry is its largest downstream market, which shares 26.2% of the consumption in 2015. According to the different function, masterbatch is divided into white masterbatch, black masterbatch, color masterbatch, additive masterbatch and plastic filler masterbatch. Black masterbatch is the most common kind, accounting for more than 29.1% of the total masterbatch production.At present, the production of masterbatch distributed evenly in Europe, USA, China and India, taking about 28.3 %, 15.6%, 33.4%, 5.7% respectively in 2015. Masterbatch industry in India is highly fragmented with a few major players & large number of small and medium players who account for majority of the market share. To meet the strong demand of masterbatch, many manufacturers established manufacturing plants in Europe.The global production of masterbatch increased from 2910 K MT in 2011 to 3810 K MT in 2015 at an average annual growth rate of more than 6 %. In the world wide, the top five manufacturers of masterbatch are Clariant, Ampacet Corporation, A. Schulman, Inc, Americhem, Inc, Cabot Corporation. And the production of Clariant occupied about 8.9% in 2015The masterbatches industry is highly competitive due to low entry barriers as the industry is less capital intensive and there is no major technology involved. Given the competitive landscape of the industry, the bargaining power of players with clients is low thereby resulting in vulnerability to fluctuation in raw material prices.

Clariant

Ampacet Corporation

A. Schulman

Inc.

Americhem

Inc.

Cabot Corporation

PolyOne

GCR Group

Tosaf

Plastika Kritis S.A

RTP Company

Polyplast Mueller GmbH

Plastiblends

Astra Polymers

Alok Masterbatches

Hubron

Hengcai

Gabriel-Chemie Group

Prayag Polytech

Wave Semuliao Group

Heima Masterbatch Market by Types

White Masterbatch

Black Masterbatch

Color Masterbatch

Additive Masterbatch

Plastic Filler Masterbatch Masterbatch Market by Applications

Packaging Industry

Industry

Agriculture

Consumer Products