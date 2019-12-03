Material Handling Equipment Market Share, Growth By Top Company, Geographical Region, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecast By 2019-2023

Material Handling Equipment market is projected to rise at a stable rate and will post CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 6.57% during 2019-2023. The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Material Handling Equipment market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

The continuous rise in government support for renewable energy including biomass power is one of the key factors expected to trigger the market growth during the forecast period. Several governments are making biomass as an integral part of their energy policies. The use of biomass in a biomass power plant further prevents uncontrolled emission of methane while helping in the maintenance of carbon balance in the environment. As a result, governments can provide financial assistance for projects utilizing biomass including crop residues and wood waste produced in industrial operations. As a result, the rising support from the government will eventually boost the material handling equipment market growth in biomass power plants. Ouranalysts have predicted that the material handling equipment market will register a CAGR of over 7% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Material Handling Equipment:

ANDRITZ AG

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

General Kinematics Corp.