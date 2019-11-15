 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Material Handling Robotics Market 2019: Expected to Demand Drivers, Size and Growth Stimulators Likely to Increase During the Forecast 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

The research report gives an overview of “Material Handling Robotics Market” by analysing various key segments of this Material Handling Robotics market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Material Handling Robotics market competitors.

Regions covered in the Material Handling Robotics Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Material Handling Robotics Market: 

Material handling robots are used in various applications like packaging, pick and place, and palletizing/de-palletizing.The convenience and the significant cost reduction offered by these robots is expected to uplift the growth of the material handling robotics market.Rapid industrialization in developed and emerging economies has led to the shortage of skilled labor, which is expected to increase in the future.The global Material Handling Robotics market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Material Handling Robotics Market:

  • ABB
  • FANUC
  • Kuka
  • Kawasaki Robotics
  • Yaskawa Electric
  • Adept Technology

    Material Handling Robotics Market by Applications:

  • Automotive
  • Chemical
  • Electrical and Electronics
  • Industrial Machinery
  • Food and Beverage
  • Others

    Material Handling Robotics Market by Types:

  • Electric
  • Semi-Electric
  • Manual

    Key Questions Answered in This Report:

    • What will the market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?
    • What are the key market trends?
    • What is driving this market?
    • What are the challenges to market growth?
    • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

