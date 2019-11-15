 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Mattress Market Provides an In Depth Insight of Sales Analysis Growth Forecast and Upcoming Trends Opportunities by Types and Application to 2024 Worldwide

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

Mattress

This report studies the “Mattress Market” status and outlook of main regions, from angles of players, nations, product forms and finish industries, this report examines the main players in the global market, and divides the Mattress market by product type and applications/end sectors.

Short Details of Mattress  Market Report – A mattress is a large pad for supporting the reclining body, used as or on a bed. Mattresses may consist of a quilted or similarly fastened case, usually of heavy cloth, that contains hair, straw, cotton, foam rubber, etc.; a framework of metal springs; or they may be inflatable.,

Global Mattress  market competition by top manufacturers

  • Serta Simmons Bedding
  • Tempur Sealy International
  • Sleep Number
  • Hilding Anders
  • Corsicana
  • Ruf-Betten
  • Recticel
  • Derucci
  • Sleemon
  • MLILY
  • Therapedic
  • Ashley
  • Breckle
  • King Koil
  • Pikolin
  • Mengshen
  • Lianle
  • Airland

This report focuses on the Mattress in United States market, to split the market based on manufacturers, states, type and application.,

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

  • Innerspring mattress
  • Foam mattress
  • Latex mattress
  • Others mattress,

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

  • Private Households
  • Hotels
  • Hospitals
  • Others

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Mattress  Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

————————————————————

3 Global Mattress  Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.1 Global Mattress  Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.2 Global Mattress  Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Mattress  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.3.2 Top 6 Mattress  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Mattress  Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Mattress  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Mattress  Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Global Mattress  Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2 North America Mattress  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Mattress  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Mattress  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Mattress  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Mattress  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Mattress  by Country

5.1 North America Mattress  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Mattress  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.1.2 North America Mattress  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.2 United States Mattress  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Mattress  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Mattress  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

————————————————————

8 South America Mattress  by Country

8.1 South America Mattress  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Mattress  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.1.2 South America Mattress  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.2 Brazil Mattress  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.3 Argentina Mattress  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.4 Colombia Mattress  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9 Middle East and Africa Mattress  by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Mattress  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Mattress  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Mattress  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Mattress  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.3 Turkey Mattress  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.4 Egypt Mattress  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.5 Nigeria Mattress  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.6 South Africa Mattress  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

————————————————————

11 Global Mattress  Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Mattress  Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)

12 Mattress  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Mattress  Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

12.2 Mattress  Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.2.1 North America Mattress  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.2 Europe Mattress  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Mattress  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.4 South America Mattress  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Mattress  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.3 Mattress  Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.1 Global Mattress  Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.2 Global Mattress  Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.4 Mattress  Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.1 Global Mattress  Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.2 Global Mattress  Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

 

