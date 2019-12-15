Meat Packaging Market 2019 Revenue, Size, Growth Rate, Customer Needs, Trend, Manufacturers and Forecast 2024

About Meat Packaging:

Meat Packaging is the packaging of meat to avoid contamination and to ensure freshness of meat. Meat Packaging involves high barrier packaging to protect the pet food from oxygen and moisture and resist grease, odor, and tearing. Meat Packaging must perform several functions. Meat Packaging must protect against contamination and deterioration, provide product visibility, and display label information. Meat Packaging is also serve a merchandising function and must be appealing to consumers. The basic purpose of packaging is to protect meat and meat products from undesirable impacts on quality including microbiological and physio-chemical alterations.

Meat Packaging Market Manufactures:

Bemis Company Inc.

Winpak Ltd.

Sealed Air Corp.

Berry Plastic Group Inc.

Coveris Holdings S.A.

Amcor Limited

XtraPlast

Silgan Holdings Inc.

DuPont

Crown Holdings

Pactiv

Flexible Plastic

Rigid Plastic

Metal

Others Meat Packaging Market Applications:

Fresh Meat Packaging

Owing to rigid downstream demand, the market of Meat Packaging is quite stable. United States Meat Packaging grew at a growth rate of 4.29% in 2015.

United States Meat Packaging industry is dispersed. East of America occupies a dominant position for Meat Packaging, accounting for about 29.24% in 2015, followed by Southeast of America, with the revenue market share of 25.51%.

Leading players in Meat Packaging industry are Bemis Company Inc., Winpak Ltd., Sealed Air Corp Amcor Limited is the three largest manufacturer of Meat Packaging, with the revenue market share of 9.16%, 8.34%, 8.80% in 2015.

Processed Meat Packaging industry is the biggest application segment of the Meat Packaging market, in terms of sales value, with the market share of 82.82% in 2015.

The Meat Packaging consumption value will increase to 18556 Million USD in 2021.

The worldwide market for Meat Packaging is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Meat Packaging in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.