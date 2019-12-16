Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Size, Share, Major Key Players, Revenue, Demand and Regional Growth Rate till 2023 | Industry Research Co

About Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Report: Mechanized irrigation systems are equipment comprising various mechanical components such as trusses, spans, towers, drivetrains and others. These irrigation systems offer high efficiency and are useful majorly in larger landscapes. The market for mechanized irrigation systems is highly driven by the rising adoption of automation and mechanization in the agriculture sector.

Top manufacturers/players: Valmont Industries, Lindsay Corporation, Rivulis Irrigation, The Toro Company, Jain Irrigation Systems, Nelson Irrigation Corporation, Netafim, Rain Bird Corporation, T-L Irrigation, EPC Industries, Alkhorayef Group, Reinke Manufacturing Company, Rainfine (Dalian) Irrigation Company, Bauer GmbH

Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market report consumption with respect to other regions like Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia.

Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Segment by Type:

Center Pivot

Lateral Move

Solid Set

Others Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Segment by Applications:

Agricultural Crops

Nursery Crops

Lawns & Gardens