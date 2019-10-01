Medical Adhesive Tapes Market 2019 Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Industry Size & Share, Comprehensive Analysis to 2024

“Medical Adhesive Tapes Market” analysis reports provides a significant wellspring of fast information for business strategists and based examination. It provides the Medical Adhesive Tapes business inspection with advancement analysis and the peak value, the income, petition and supply info. Real makers Evaluation of Medical Adhesive Tapes Market.

Short Details of Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Report – This report studies the Medical Adhesive Tapes market, Medical adhesive tape also known as surgical tape, medical adhesive tape is available in many different types for a variety of medical applications, including cloth, paper, waterproof, micropore, and pressure-sensitive.

Global Medical Adhesive Tapes market competition by top manufacturers

3M

Johnson & Johnson

Smith & Nephew

Medtronic

Nitto Medical

Cardinal Health

Henkel

Beiersdorf

Udaipur Surgicals

Medline Medical

Hartmann

Molnlycke

BSN

DYNAREX

McKesson

DUKAL

Winner Medical

PiaoAn Group

HaiNuo

3L Medical

Nanfang Medical

Qiaopai Medical

Huazhou PSA

Longer

Shandong Cheerain Medical

For industry structure analysis, the medical adhesive tapes industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately-owned companies compete in this industry. The top six producers account for less than 40% of the market. Regionally, USA is the biggest production country of medical adhesive tapes, also the whole industry. Europe and China also produce large amount of medical adhesive tapes per year.

For production, the global production of medical adhesive tapes has reached 6888 M Sq.m by the end of year 2017, with CAGR around 4.43% during the past years. The capacity expansions in developed areas are much modest, while production developing areas like China are a little higher.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of medical tapes producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. The price of the major raw material nonwoven and plastics varies according to the crude oil price. Also, competition landscape of product is relevant to the price trend.

The worldwide market for Medical Adhesive Tapes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 13000 million US$ in 2024, from 11100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Medical Adhesive Tapes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Medical Breathable Non-woven Tape

Medical Breathable PE Tape

Medical Rayon Tape

Easy-tear Non-woven Cloth Tape

Zinc Oxide Adhesive Cloth Tape

Waterproof Zinc Oxide Adhesive Cloth Tape

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Fixation

Wound Dressing

Surgeries

Others

Table of Contents

1 Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Medical Adhesive Tapes

1.2 Classification of Medical Adhesive Tapes by Types

1.2.1 Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.3 Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.4 Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Medical Adhesive Tapes Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Medical Adhesive Tapes Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Medical Adhesive Tapes Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Medical Adhesive Tapes Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Medical Adhesive Tapes Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Medical Adhesive Tapes (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Medical Adhesive Tapes Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Medical Adhesive Tapes Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Medical Adhesive Tapes Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Medical Adhesive Tapes Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Medical Adhesive Tapes Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Medical Adhesive Tapes Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Medical Adhesive Tapes Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Medical Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Medical Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Medical Adhesive Tapes Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Medical Adhesive Tapes Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Medical Adhesive Tapes Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Medical Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Medical Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Medical Adhesive Tapes Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Medical Adhesive Tapes Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Medical Adhesive Tapes Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Medical Adhesive Tapes Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Medical Adhesive Tapes Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Main Entrance Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Guestroom Doors and Locks Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.5 Energy Management Systems Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.6 Kitchen and Bathroom Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.7 Window Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.8 Others Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Hotels Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Resorts Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America Medical Adhesive Tapes Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe Medical Adhesive Tapes Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Medical Adhesive Tapes Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America Medical Adhesive Tapes Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa Medical Adhesive Tapes Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

