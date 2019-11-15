Medical Alert Systems Market 2019 Industry Size and Share Evolution to 2024 by Growth Insight, Key Development, Trends and Forecast by Market Reports World

The worldwide “Medical Alert Systems Market” report investigates producers competitive situation and gives market share for all significant players of the market supported production capacity, earnings, earnings, geographic presence and various important factors.
Short Details of Medical Alert Systems Market Report – Medical Alert Systems are the devices that are used to summon assistance by healthcare personnel or individuals in time of emergency, through a panic button in the form of a pendant or a wristband worn by the user. These devices include Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS), Nurse Call Systems (NCS), Ambulatory Auto Alert Systems and Automated Airborne Flight Alert System and so on.
Global Medical Alert Systems market competition by top manufacturers
- Philips Lifeline
- ADT
- Tunstall
- Greatcall
- Alert-1
- Connect America
- Bay Alarm Medical
- Life Alert
- Rescue Alert
- Mobile Help
- Medical Guardian
- LifeStation
- Galaxy Medical Alert Systems
- Lifefone
- Better Alerts
The Scope of the Report:
This report only includes Personal Emergency Response Systems. PERS are medical devices that are used by individuals to call for emergency medical help. These innovative devices contact the emergency care services or the userâs family members through a panic button in the form of a pendant or a wristband.
The global stand-alone type market share is 17%. The global market for standalone type will grow moderately with a positive growth rate during the forecast period. Stand-alone voice communicators, V-cube monitoring systems, transmitters, and traveling alarm systems are some of the most widely used examples of standalone PERS devices. Standalone PERS devices provide emergency protection in uncertain situations, like a sudden fall while traveling.
Inside the Home was the largest application segment in 2016, the proportion is about 70.7%.
North America region is the largest supplier of Medical Alert Systems, with a production market share nearly 48.9% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Medical Alert Systems, enjoying production market share nearly 29.2% in 2016.
North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 47.1% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 23.1%.
Market competition is intense. Philips Lifeline, ADT, Tunstall, Greatcall, etc. are the leaders of the industry. They hold the key technologies and patents, with high-end customers. They have formed global market channel of the industry. However, with the future expanding market, there will be more manufacturers in the future.
The worldwide market for Medical Alert Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% over the next five years, will reach 9190 million US$ in 2024, from 5950 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Medical Alert Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Medical Alert Systems Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
————————————————————
3 Global Medical Alert Systems Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global Medical Alert Systems Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global Medical Alert Systems Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 Medical Alert Systems Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 Medical Alert Systems Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Medical Alert Systems Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Medical Alert Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Medical Alert Systems Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Medical Alert Systems Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Medical Alert Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Medical Alert Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Medical Alert Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America Medical Alert Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Medical Alert Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America Medical Alert Systems by Country
5.1 North America Medical Alert Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America Medical Alert Systems Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America Medical Alert Systems Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States Medical Alert Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada Medical Alert Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico Medical Alert Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
8 South America Medical Alert Systems by Country
8.1 South America Medical Alert Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
8.1.1 South America Medical Alert Systems Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.1.2 South America Medical Alert Systems Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.2 Brazil Medical Alert Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.3 Argentina Medical Alert Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.4 Colombia Medical Alert Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9 Middle East and Africa Medical Alert Systems by Countries
9.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Alert Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Alert Systems Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Alert Systems Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.2 Saudi Arabia Medical Alert Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.3 Turkey Medical Alert Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.4 Egypt Medical Alert Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.5 Nigeria Medical Alert Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.6 South Africa Medical Alert Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
11 Global Medical Alert Systems Market Segment by Application
11.1 Global Medical Alert Systems Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)
12 Medical Alert Systems Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.1 Global Medical Alert Systems Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)
12.2 Medical Alert Systems Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
12.2.1 North America Medical Alert Systems Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.2 Europe Medical Alert Systems Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Medical Alert Systems Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.4 South America Medical Alert Systems Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Medical Alert Systems Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.3 Medical Alert Systems Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.1 Global Medical Alert Systems Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.2 Global Medical Alert Systems Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.4 Medical Alert Systems Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.1 Global Medical Alert Systems Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.2 Global Medical Alert Systems Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
13.1 Sales Channel
13.1.1 Direct Marketing
13.1.2 Indirect Marketing
13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend
13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Data Source
