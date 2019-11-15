Medical Alert Systems Market 2019 Industry Size and Share Evolution to 2024 by Growth Insight, Key Development, Trends and Forecast by Market Reports World

The worldwide “Medical Alert Systems Market” report investigates producers competitive situation and gives market share for all significant players of the market supported production capacity, earnings, earnings, geographic presence and various important factors.

Short Details of Medical Alert Systems Market Report – Medical Alert Systems are the devices that are used to summon assistance by healthcare personnel or individuals in time of emergency, through a panic button in the form of a pendant or a wristband worn by the user. These devices include Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS), Nurse Call Systems (NCS), Ambulatory Auto Alert Systems and Automated Airborne Flight Alert System and so on.

Global Medical Alert Systems market competition by top manufacturers

Philips Lifeline

ADT

Tunstall

Greatcall

Alert-1

Connect America

Bay Alarm Medical

Life Alert

Rescue Alert

Mobile Help

Medical Guardian

LifeStation

Galaxy Medical Alert Systems

Lifefone

Better Alerts



The Scope of the Report:

This report only includes Personal Emergency Response Systems. PERS are medical devices that are used by individuals to call for emergency medical help. These innovative devices contact the emergency care services or the userâs family members through a panic button in the form of a pendant or a wristband.

The global stand-alone type market share is 17%. The global market for standalone type will grow moderately with a positive growth rate during the forecast period. Stand-alone voice communicators, V-cube monitoring systems, transmitters, and traveling alarm systems are some of the most widely used examples of standalone PERS devices. Standalone PERS devices provide emergency protection in uncertain situations, like a sudden fall while traveling.

Inside the Home was the largest application segment in 2016, the proportion is about 70.7%.

North America region is the largest supplier of Medical Alert Systems, with a production market share nearly 48.9% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Medical Alert Systems, enjoying production market share nearly 29.2% in 2016.

North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 47.1% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 23.1%.

Market competition is intense. Philips Lifeline, ADT, Tunstall, Greatcall, etc. are the leaders of the industry. They hold the key technologies and patents, with high-end customers. They have formed global market channel of the industry. However, with the future expanding market, there will be more manufacturers in the future.

The worldwide market for Medical Alert Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% over the next five years, will reach 9190 million US$ in 2024, from 5950 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Medical Alert Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Landline Type

Mobile Type

Standalone Type By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Inside the Home