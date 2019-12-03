Medical Alert Systems Market 2020 Report Presents an Overall Analysis, Development Trends, Driving Forces, Opportunities and Future Potential 2026

Global Medical Alert Systems Market 2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Medical Alert Systems Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.
Medical Alert Systems are the devices that are used to summon assistance by healthcare personnel or individuals in time of emergency, through a panic button in the form of a pendant or a wristband worn by the user. These devices include Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS), Nurse Call Systems (NCS), Ambulatory Auto Alert Systems and Automated Airborne Flight Alert System and so on.
This report only includes Personal Emergency Response Systems. PERS are medical devices that are used by individuals to call for emergency medical help. These innovative devices contact the emergency care services or the userâs family members through a panic button in the form of a pendant or a wristband.
The global stand-alone type market share is 17%. The global market for standalone type will grow moderately with a positive growth rate during the forecast period. Stand-alone voice communicators, V-cube monitoring systems, transmitters, and traveling alarm systems are some of the most widely used examples of standalone PERS devices. Standalone PERS devices provide emergency protection in uncertain situations, like a sudden fall while traveling.
Inside the Home was the largest application segment in 2016, the proportion is about 70.7%.
North America region is the largest supplier of Medical Alert Systems, with a production market share nearly 48.9% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Medical Alert Systems, enjoying production market share nearly 29.2% in 2016.
North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 47.1% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 23.1%.
Market competition is intense. Philips Lifeline, ADT, Tunstall, Greatcall, etc. are the leaders of the industry. They hold the key technologies and patents, with high-end customers. They have formed global market channel of the industry. However, with the future expanding market, there will be more manufacturers in the future.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
No. of pages: 158
