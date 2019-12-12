Medical Catheters Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis, Research Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand Report 2024

Global “Medical Catheters Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Medical Catheters market size.

About Medical Catheters:

Medical Catheters are tubes that can be inserted into a body cavity, vessel or duct, usually to allow for the administration of fluids, medications or gases or to drain fluids or urine from the body. Examples of some types of catheter include intravenous catheters, urinary catheters, etc.

Top Key Players of Medical Catheters Market:

Medtronic

Boston Scientific

Abbott

C. R. Bard

Cordis(Cardinal health)

BBRAUN

Teleflex

Terumo

Edwards

Coloplast

Cook

Smiths Medical

BD

Hollister

ConvaTec

WellLead

Lepu

Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13851199 Major Types covered in the Medical Catheters Market report are:

Urological Type

Intermittent Catheters

Foley Catheters

Other Urological

Enteral Feeding Type

Surgical Type

Cardiovascular Type

Other Major Applications covered in the Medical Catheters Market report are:

Surgery

Interventional Diagnosis and Treatment

Sewage and Input Scope of Medical Catheters Market:

North America is the largest consumer of Medical Catheters, with a consumption market share of 44% and a production market share of 40% in 2015.

The second place is Europe, following North America with the consumption market share of 29% and the production market share of 20% in 2015.

China is the important supplier of Medical Catheters. In 2015, the production revenue of Medical Catheters was more than 12% share, and the consumption was about 7.5%. So there are large numbers of Medical Catheters exporting from China.

Market is concentrated. Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Abbott, C. R. Bard, Cordis (Cardinal health) and BBRAUN are the leaders of the industry, and hold the key technologies and patent, with high-end customers. They have formed global market channel of the industry.

Although sales of Medical Catheters brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the Medical Catheters field hastily.

The worldwide market for Medical Catheters is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% over the next five years, will reach 30600 million US$ in 2024, from 21900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.