Medical Catheters Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis, Research Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand Report 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Medical Catheters

GlobalMedical Catheters Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Medical Catheters market size.

About Medical Catheters:

Medical Catheters are tubes that can be inserted into a body cavity, vessel or duct, usually to allow for the administration of fluids, medications or gases or to drain fluids or urine from the body. Examples of some types of catheter include intravenous catheters, urinary catheters, etc.

Top Key Players of Medical Catheters Market:

  • Medtronic
  • Boston Scientific
  • Abbott
  • C. R. Bard
  • Cordis(Cardinal health)
  • BBRAUN
  • Teleflex
  • Terumo
  • Edwards
  • Coloplast
  • Cook
  • Smiths Medical
  • BD
  • Hollister
  • ConvaTec
  • WellLead
  • Lepu

    Major Types covered in the Medical Catheters Market report are:

  • Urological Type
  • Intermittent Catheters
  • Foley Catheters
  • Other Urological
  • Enteral Feeding Type
  • Surgical Type
  • Cardiovascular Type
  • Other

    Major Applications covered in the Medical Catheters Market report are:

  • Surgery
  • Interventional Diagnosis and Treatment
  • Sewage and Input

    Scope of Medical Catheters Market:

  • North America is the largest consumer of Medical Catheters, with a consumption market share of 44% and a production market share of 40% in 2015.
  • The second place is Europe, following North America with the consumption market share of 29% and the production market share of 20% in 2015.
  • China is the important supplier of Medical Catheters. In 2015, the production revenue of Medical Catheters was more than 12% share, and the consumption was about 7.5%. So there are large numbers of Medical Catheters exporting from China.
  • Market is concentrated. Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Abbott, C. R. Bard, Cordis (Cardinal health) and BBRAUN are the leaders of the industry, and hold the key technologies and patent, with high-end customers. They have formed global market channel of the industry.
  • Although sales of Medical Catheters brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the Medical Catheters field hastily.
  • The worldwide market for Medical Catheters is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% over the next five years, will reach 30600 million US$ in 2024, from 21900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Medical Catheters in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Medical Catheters product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Medical Catheters, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Medical Catheters in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Medical Catheters competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Medical Catheters breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Medical Catheters market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Medical Catheters sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    1 Medical Catheters Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Medical Catheters by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Medical Catheters Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Medical Catheters Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Medical Catheters Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Medical Catheters Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Medical Catheters Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Medical Catheters Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Medical Catheters Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Medical Catheters Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

