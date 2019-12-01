Medical Cyclotron Market Analysis and In-depth Research on Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts 2024

About of Medical Cyclotron:

Medical Cyclotron is a cyclotron that is a type of compact particle accelerator used to produce quantities of radioactive isotopes called positron emitters. Stable, non-radioactive isotopes are put into the cyclotron which accelerates charged particles to high energy in a magnetic field. The stable isotopes then react with a beam to form radioactive isotopes, which are then taken from the cyclotron, transformed into positron-emitting radiopharmaceuticals (PERs) within the facilityâs laboratories and are delivered to nuclear medicine where they are used for imaging procedures. Cyclotrons are a clean nuclear technology and create very little radioactive waste as a result of their operation.

Commercial

Academic The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The leading manufactures mainly are IBA, GE, Siemens, Sumitomo and ACSI. IBA is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 18% in 2016. The next is GE and Siemens.

There are mainly two type product of medical cyclotron market: low energy medical cyclotron and high energy medical cyclotron. High energy medical cyclotron accounts the largest proportion.

Geographically, the global medical cyclotron market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and other. The Asia Pacific held the largest share in the global medical cyclotron products market, its revenue of global market exceeds 31% in 2016. The next is Europe and North America.

The worldwide market for Medical Cyclotron is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 130 million US$ in 2024, from 100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.