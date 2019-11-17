 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Medical Electrodes Market 2019 Global Share, Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 17, 2019

The research report gives an overview of “Medical Electrodes Market” by analysing various key segments of this Medical Electrodes market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Medical Electrodes market competitors.

Regions covered in the Medical Electrodes Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Medical Electrodes Market: 

Medical electrodes are medical devices that facilitate the transfer energy of ionic currents in the body into electrical currents that can be amplified, studied, and used for diagnosis of the patientâs medical condition. The make of the medical electrode comprises of lead, metal, and electrode conducting plate. These devices are combined with monitoring systems to provide a continuous monitoring of patients suffering from various diseases and disorders.North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 36% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 31%. The global Medical Electrodes market is valued at 980 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Medical Electrodes market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Top Key Manufacturers in Medical Electrodes Market:

  • 3M
  • Ambu
  • Covidien-Medtronic
  • GE Healthcare
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • GSI Technologies
  • Olympus Corporation
  • Conmed Corporation
  • Eschmann Equipment
  • Graphic Controls
  • Tianrun Medical
  • B. Braun
  • Stryker
  • Kirwan Surgical
  • Utah Medical
  • ZOLL Medical
  • Shining Health Care
  • Bovie Medical
  • Rhythmlink International
  • Ardiem Medical
  • Greatbatch Medical
  • Ad-Tech Medical
  • Screentec Medical
  • Kls Martin Group
  • Erbe Elektromedizin

    Medical Electrodes Market by Applications:

  • Cardiology
  • Neurophysiology
  • Electrosurgery
  • Others

    Medical Electrodes Market by Types:

  • Disposable Electrodes
  • Reusable Electrodes

    Key Questions Answered in This Report:

    • What will the market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?
    • What are the key market trends?
    • What is driving this market?
    • What are the challenges to market growth?
    • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Medical Electrodes Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Medical Electrodes Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Medical Electrodes Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Medical Electrodes Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Medical Electrodes Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Medical Electrodes Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Medical Electrodes Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Medical Electrodes Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Medical Electrodes Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Medical Electrodes Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Medical Electrodes Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Medical Electrodes Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Medical Electrodes Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Medical Electrodes Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Medical Electrodes Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Medical Electrodes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Medical Electrodes Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Medical Electrodes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Medical Electrodes Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Medical Electrodes Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Medical Electrodes Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Medical Electrodes Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Medical Electrodes Revenue by Product
    4.3 Medical Electrodes Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Medical Electrodes Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Medical Electrodes by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Medical Electrodes Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Medical Electrodes Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Medical Electrodes by Product
    6.3 North America Medical Electrodes by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Medical Electrodes by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Medical Electrodes Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Medical Electrodes Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Medical Electrodes by Product
    7.3 Europe Medical Electrodes by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Medical Electrodes by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Medical Electrodes Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Medical Electrodes Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Medical Electrodes by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Medical Electrodes by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Medical Electrodes by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Medical Electrodes Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Medical Electrodes Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Medical Electrodes by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Medical Electrodes by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Electrodes by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Electrodes Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Electrodes Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Electrodes by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Medical Electrodes by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Medical Electrodes Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Medical Electrodes Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Medical Electrodes Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Medical Electrodes Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Medical Electrodes Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Medical Electrodes Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Medical Electrodes Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Medical Electrodes Forecast
    12.5 Europe Medical Electrodes Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Medical Electrodes Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Medical Electrodes Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Medical Electrodes Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Medical Electrodes Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

