Medical Grade Hydrogel Market 2019 with Geographic Segmentation, Statistical Forecast and Competitive Landscape Report to 2024

"Medical Grade Hydrogel Market" report 2019-2024 concentrates on the significant Applications and constraints for the Manufacturers.

Short Details of Medical Grade Hydrogel Market Report – Hydrogel is gel-like or colloidal substances made of water and solids. Hydrogels are highly absorbent (they can contain over 90% water) natural or synthetic polymeric networks. It is widely used in medical fields, industrial fields, consumer goods etc.Hydrogel is widely used in medical industry, such as hydrogel dressing, DDS, implants etc. Hydrogel dressings have the unique ability to provide additional moisture to the wound which both rehydrates necrotic and sloughy tissue to effect debridement and to absorb certain amounts of wound fluid into themselves.

Global Medical Grade Hydrogel market competition by top manufacturers

3M

ConvaTec

Derma Sciences

Smith&Nephew United

Axelgaard

Coloplast

Paul Hartmann

Covidien

Molnlycke Health Care

NIPRO PATCH

ESI BIO

Ocular Therapeutix

Ambu

KRUUSE

SEIKAGAKU CORPORATION

Jiyuan

Guojia

Yafoer

Huayang

In the past several years, the global medical grade hydrogel market is relatively stable with CAGR of 6.07% from 2012 to 2016. In 2016, the global actual consumption market of medical grade hydrogel was around 523 Million USD.

Hydrogel is widely used in medical industry, such as hydrogel dressing, DDS, implants etc. Hydrogel dressings have the unique ability to provide additional moisture to the wound which both rehydrates necrotic and sloughy tissue to effect debridement and to absorb certain amounts of wound fluid into themselves. Hydrogel dressing is the largest application of medical grade hydrogel, with market share of 59.28% in 2016. The market of dressing can be classified as wound dressing, burn dressing, etc., among which wound dressing is the main application.

Medical grade hydrogel can be classified as Physical Crosslinked Hydrogels, Radiation Crosslinked Hydrogels and Crosslinking Agent Crosslinked Hydrogels in terms of crosslinking mechanism. Crosslinking Agent Crosslinked Hydrogels is the major kind of medical grade hydrogel but the market of Radiation Crosslinked Hydrogels is growing more popular due to the reduce of cross linker.

The worldwide market for Medical Grade Hydrogel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.4% over the next five years, will reach 800 million US$ in 2024, from 520 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Medical Grade Hydrogel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Physical Crosslinked Hydrogels

Radiation Crosslinked Hydrogels

Crosslinking Agent Crosslinked Hydrogels

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Hydrogel Dressing

Drug Delivery Systems (DDS)

Implants

Others

Table of Contents

1 Medical Grade Hydrogel Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Medical Grade Hydrogel

1.2 Classification of Medical Grade Hydrogel by Types

1.2.1 Global Medical Grade Hydrogel Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Medical Grade Hydrogel Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.3 Global Medical Grade Hydrogel Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Medical Grade Hydrogel Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.4 Global Medical Grade Hydrogel Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Medical Grade Hydrogel Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Medical Grade Hydrogel Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Medical Grade Hydrogel Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Medical Grade Hydrogel Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Medical Grade Hydrogel Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Medical Grade Hydrogel Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Medical Grade Hydrogel (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Medical Grade Hydrogel Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Medical Grade Hydrogel Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Medical Grade Hydrogel Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Medical Grade Hydrogel Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Medical Grade Hydrogel Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Medical Grade Hydrogel Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Medical Grade Hydrogel Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Medical Grade Hydrogel Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Medical Grade Hydrogel Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Medical Grade Hydrogel Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Medical Grade Hydrogel Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Medical Grade Hydrogel Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Medical Grade Hydrogel Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Medical Grade Hydrogel Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Medical Grade Hydrogel Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Medical Grade Hydrogel Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Medical Grade Hydrogel Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Medical Grade Hydrogel Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Medical Grade Hydrogel Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Medical Grade Hydrogel Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Medical Grade Hydrogel Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Medical Grade Hydrogel Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Medical Grade Hydrogel Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global Medical Grade Hydrogel Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Medical Grade Hydrogel Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global Medical Grade Hydrogel Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

11 Global Medical Grade Hydrogel Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Medical Grade Hydrogel Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Medical Grade Hydrogel Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12 Global Medical Grade Hydrogel Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Medical Grade Hydrogel Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global Medical Grade Hydrogel Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America Medical Grade Hydrogel Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe Medical Grade Hydrogel Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Medical Grade Hydrogel Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America Medical Grade Hydrogel Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa Medical Grade Hydrogel Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

