Medical Imaging Equipment Market 2019 Global Share, Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast to 2025

Imaging devices such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT or CAT), and ultrasound have allowed further options for treatment guidance essentially with very low morbidity. This has resulted in highly improved outcomes and quality of life for the patients.

Advancements in 3D imaging technology has enabled development in computer-aided detection (CAD) and increased applications for imaging diagnostic applications. Moreover, rising incidence of several diseases such as respiratory, orthopedic, and cardiovascular has increased global demand for diagnosis and diagnostic equipment.

Top Key Manufacturers in Medical Imaging Equipment Market:

Philips

GE Healthcare

Siemens

Hologic

Shimadzu

Samsung

Hitachi

Genesis Medical

Carestream Health

Fujifilm

Fonar

Toshiba

Regions Covered in the Medical Imaging Equipment Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Medical Devices & Consumables Market by Applications:

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Institute Medical Devices & Consumables Market by Types:

X-Ray Device

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Equipment

Nuclear Imaging Equipment