Medical Implants Market 2019 Global Industry Leading Players Update, Gross Margin Analysis, Size, Development History, Business Prospect and Industry Research Report 2024

IntroductionMedical implants is a process of replacing the missing biological structure and supporting damaged biological structure of the body. They are either devices or tissues that placed over or inside the surface of the body. There is a range of application where these implants are used for the treatment and help to improve the damaged part of the body. These implantation are complex procedure that vary depending upon the area of the human body it is used. The surgeries associated with implanting required technological contributions from various disciplines including surgical aspects, clinical sciences, biotechnology, computer engineering, biomedical engineering, anatomy, toxicology depending on the area and type of the implants, and material science. The factors driving the market include rising neurological disorders in the ageing population innovative technological advancements, rising consumer awareness, cost-effective products, improved clinical outcomes, development of advanced implantable neurostimulation devices, and growing FDA approvals for clinical trials are propelling the growth of the market. However, some risks are associated with medical implants, such as implant failure, surgical risks, and infections. The global market for medical implants segmented on the basis of type, type of material, end user, and region.The medical implants market is segmented on the basis of type. On the basis the types, it is segmented into orthopedic implants, cardiac implants, spinal implants, dental implants, ophthalmic implants, cosmetic implants, and others. On the basis of the type of material, it is segmented into metallic material, ceramic material, polymers material, and others. On the basis of the end users, it is segmented into hospitals & clinics, research laboratories, and others.The global medical implants market is estimated at USD 112,083 million in 2016 growing with a CAGR of 7.07% over the forecast period.Key PlayersBoston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., 3M, Institut Straumann AG, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Smith & Nephew (U.K), Dentsply Sirona.Study objectives• To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global medical implants market• To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting the market growth• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, and comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market • To provide economic factors that influence the global medical implants market• To provide a detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global medical implants marketTarget Audience• Pharmaceutical Companies• Medical Devices Companies• Research and Development (R&D) Companies• Market Research and Consulting Service Providers• Potential InvestorsKey Findings• The global medical implants market is expected to reach USD 112,083 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 8.1% • On the basis of type, cardiac implants is the second largest market which is projected to grow at the CAGR of 7.63% during the forecast period from 2017-2023• On the basis of material, Metallic accounts for the largest market share of 50% in 2016. The global medical implants market by type of material is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.07 % during the forecast period of 2017-2023.• On the basis of end user, hospitals & clinics captured the largest market globally is expected to USD 147,168 million by 2023. • On the basis of regions, the market is segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. In 2016, the market was led by the Americas with 39.2% shareThe reports also covers regional analysis• Americaso North AmericaÃ¯âÂ§ USÃ¯âÂ§ Canadao South America• Europeo Germanyo Franceo U.K.o Italyo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Republic of Koreao Rest of Asia Pacific• The Middle East & Africao The Middle East o Africa

