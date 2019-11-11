Medical Manifolds Market 2019 Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Industry Size and Share, Comprehensive Analysis to 2024

Global “ Medical Manifolds Market ” information provided within the report comes from trustworthy industrial sources.Medical Manifolds market 2019 Research reports finds market figures between 2019 and 2024. The market can exhibit a remarkable CAGR within the same period.

Short Details Of Medical Manifolds Market Report – Medical Stopcock Manifold is an accessory that controls the fluid flow and monitors the pressure used in hemodynamic diagnostic and therapeutic procedures.

Global Medical Manifolds market competition by top manufacturers

Merit Medical Systems

Smiths Medical

B. Braun

Fresenius Kabi

ICU Medical

Demax Medical

Argon Medical Devices

Perouse Medical

Bicakcilar

Scope of the Report:

The global medical manifolds sales is estimated to reach about 103.4 Million Units by the end of 2017, which is expected to get 168.9 Million Units in 2022.Overall, the medical manifolds products performance is positive with the global economic recovery.

The technical barriers of medical manifolds are not so high, resulting in low level concentration degree. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world, China is the preferred choice due to its low labor cost and raw material inventory advantage, USA and Europe are also good choice as to the advanced technological advantage. Key companies in medical manifolds market include: Merit Medical Systems, Smiths Medical, B. Braun, Argon Medical Devices, ICU Medical, Demax Medical and some others.

Medical manifolds are widely used in hospitals, while they can also be used by other healthcare centers and organizations, mainly for interventional imaging and infusion fluid management.

The worldwide market for Medical Manifolds is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.2% over the next five years, will reach 730 million US$ in 2024, from 480 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Medical Manifolds in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

2-Gang Manifold

3-Gang Manifold

4-Gang Manifold

5-Gang Manifold

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Interventional Radiology

Interventional Cardiology