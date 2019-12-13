Medical Micro Injection Molding Market 2019: Trends, Strategies, Medical Micro Injection Molding Market Size, split by Region and Segment, Historic and Forecast Growth to 2024

About Medical Micro Injection Molding:

Micro injection molding is usually reserved for parts that weigh less than a milligram and are less than 1mm in length and is centered around medical and healthcare applications.

Medical Micro Injection Molding Market Manufactures:

SMC

BMP Medical

Stamm AG

MicroPEP

MTD Micro Molding

PEXCO

Sovrin Plastics

Accumold

Microsystems

Mikrotech

Kamek Precision Tools

Makuta Technics

Stack Plastics

Precimold

American Precision Products

Rapidwerks

Medical Micro Injection Molding Market Types:

PEEK

PVC

PE

Others Medical Micro Injection Molding Market Applications:

Diagnostic Devices

Therapeutic Devices

Scope of Medical Micro Injection Molding Market Report:

The classification of medical micro injection molding includes PE, PVC, PEEK and other materials, and the proportion of PE in 2016 is about 33%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 46% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28%.

Market competition is intense. SMC, BMP Medical, Stamm AG, MicroPEP, MTD Micro Molding, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The global Medical Micro Injection Molding market is valued at 200 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 370 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Medical Micro Injection Molding.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.