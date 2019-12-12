Medical Microfluidic Devices Market Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis, Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis 2020-2024

Microfluidics devices are tiny chips that perform chemical analyses of extremely small volumes of fluids such as blood. Lab-on-a-chip devices, which often use microfluidics, are providing for earlier, more cost-effective disease detection and many other uses, from monitoring to treatment. The global microfluidics market is driven by the demand for low-volume sample analysis and high-throughput screening methodologies and has been fueled by the introduction of advanced technologies, such as lab-on-chip and the demand for in vitro diagnostics (IVDs).

Roche

Abbott

Fluidigm Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Siemens Healthcare

Agilent

Bio-Rad Laboratories. Moreover, Medical Microfluidic Devices report provides sales, revenue, market share and competition by manufacturer, market concentration rate by top 3 and top 6 Medical Microfluidic Devices manufacturer market share in 2019, market competition trend by region wise sales and growth rate.

Medical Microfluidic Devices Market Segments by Type:

Polymer

Glass

Silicon

Other Medical Microfluidic Devices Market Segments by Application:

In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD)

Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices