Medical Nonwovens Market 2019 By Key Players, Product And Production Information Analysis And Forecast To 2024 with Geographic Segmentation, Statistical Forecast and Competitive Landscape

Short Details of Medical Nonwovens Market Report – Nonwovens are the materials of choice for many wound care, surgical, and ostomy dressing applications because of recent formulation and manufacturing advancements and materials propertiesâabsorbent, bacterial barrier, soft and stretchable, and liquid repellent.

Global Medical Nonwovens market competition by top manufacturers

Cardinal Health

Berry Plastics

3M

Molnlycke Health Care

Halyard Health

Hartmann

Ahlstrom

Domtar Corporation

Medtronic

B. Braun

Intco Medical

Hogy Medical

Advanced Fabrics (SAAF)

Ansell Healthcare

Medline Industries

The classification of Medical Nonwovens includes Drylaid, Airlaid, Wetlaid and Spunlaid, and the proportion of Spunlaid in 2016 is about 73%.

Medical Nonwovens is widely used as Level 1 Surgical Gowns, Level 2 Surgical Gowns, Level 3 Surgical Gowns, Level 4 Surgical Gowns and Surgical Mask. The most proportion of Medical Nonwovens is Level 2 Surgical Gowns, and the proportion in 2016 is 31%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 38% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26%.

Market competition is not intense. Cardinal Health, Berry Plastics, 3M, Molnlycke Health Care, Halyard Health, Hartmann, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers.

The worldwide market for Medical Nonwovens is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.6% over the next five years, will reach 3390 million US$ in 2024, from 2440 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Medical Nonwovens in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Drylaid

Airlaid

Wetlaid

Spunlaid By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Level 1 Surgical Gowns

Level 2 Surgical Gowns

Level 3 Surgical Gowns

Level 4 Surgical Gowns