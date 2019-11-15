Medical Oxygen Concentrator Market 2019 Global Size, Growth Insight, Share, Trends, Industry Key Players, Regional Forecast To 2024

“Medical Oxygen Concentrator Market” Report explicitly provides data regarding mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and each one the other vital activities occurred inside the marketplace through current and past couple of decades.

Short Details of Medical Oxygen Concentrator Market Report – A medical oxygen concentrator (also sometimes called âmedical oxygen generatorâ) is a medical device used to deliver a concentrated flow of oxygen to a patient. An oxygen concentrator takes in air and purifies it for use by people requiring medical oxygen due to low oxygen levels in their blood.

Global Medical Oxygen Concentrator market competition by top manufacturers

Invacare

Teijin Pharma

Chart Industries

Inogen

Yuyue Medical

Philips

DeVilbiss Healthcare

AVIC Jianghang

GF Health Products

Linde

Nidek Medical

Air Water Group

Precision Medical

Haiyang Zhijia

Shenyang Canta

O2 Concepts

Inova Labs

Foshan Kaiya

Longfei Group

Beijing North Star

SysMed

Beijing Shenlu

Gaoxin Huakang

The technical barriers of medical oxygen concentrator are not high, resulting in numerous manufacturing enterprises. In the market, larger players are Invacare, Teijin Pharma, Chart Industries, Inogen, Yuyue Medical, Philips, DeVilbiss Healthcare, AVIC Jianghang, and others. The plants of them are concentrated in USA and China, accounting for 64% production share of total output in 2015. China is a large producer and consumer in the market, but due to low quality and technology, the price of China products is lower, and China import high-end products and export low-end products.

Oxygen concentrators provide a sustainable and cost-effective source of medical oxygen to health facilities with reliable power. An oxygen concentrator is a medical device that draws in air from the environment and passes it through molecular sieve beds to concentrate room oxygen to therapeutic levels for delivery to the patient. Medical oxygen concentrators are used by individuals with medical conditions who require a higher percentage oxygen concentration level than is typically present in ambient room air. Nowadays, with the increasing of home care services and nonhomecare services, demand for medical oxygen concentrator is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2017-2022. Medical oxygen concentrator industry will usher in a stable growth space.

In the past few years, the price of medical oxygen concentrator has decreased and we expect the price will slightly lower. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of medical oxygen concentrator.

The worldwide market for Medical Oxygen Concentrator is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.1% over the next five years, will reach 2450 million US$ in 2024, from 1380 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Medical Oxygen Concentrator in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Portable Medical Oxygen Concentrator

Stationary Medical Oxygen Concentrator

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Home

Hospital

Traveling

Others

Table of Contents

1 Medical Oxygen Concentrator Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Medical Oxygen Concentrator

1.2 Classification of Medical Oxygen Concentrator by Types

1.2.1 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrator Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrator Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.3 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrator Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrator Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.4 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrator Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrator Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Medical Oxygen Concentrator Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Medical Oxygen Concentrator Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Medical Oxygen Concentrator Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Medical Oxygen Concentrator Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Medical Oxygen Concentrator Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Medical Oxygen Concentrator (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrator Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrator Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Medical Oxygen Concentrator Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Medical Oxygen Concentrator Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrator Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrator Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Medical Oxygen Concentrator Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Medical Oxygen Concentrator Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Medical Oxygen Concentrator Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Medical Oxygen Concentrator Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Medical Oxygen Concentrator Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Medical Oxygen Concentrator Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Medical Oxygen Concentrator Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Medical Oxygen Concentrator Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Medical Oxygen Concentrator Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Medical Oxygen Concentrator Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Medical Oxygen Concentrator Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Medical Oxygen Concentrator Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Medical Oxygen Concentrator Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Medical Oxygen Concentrator Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Medical Oxygen Concentrator Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Medical Oxygen Concentrator Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Medical Oxygen Concentrator Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrator Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrator Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrator Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Main Entrance Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Guestroom Doors and Locks Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.5 Energy Management Systems Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.6 Kitchen and Bathroom Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.7 Window Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.8 Others Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrator Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrator Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Medical Oxygen Concentrator Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Hotels Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Resorts Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrator Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrator Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrator Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America Medical Oxygen Concentrator Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe Medical Oxygen Concentrator Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Medical Oxygen Concentrator Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America Medical Oxygen Concentrator Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa Medical Oxygen Concentrator Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

