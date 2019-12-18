Medical Panel PC Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis, Research Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand Report 2024

Global “Medical Panel PC Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Medical Panel PC market size.

About Medical Panel PC:

Medical Panel PC is a self-contained computer taking the form of a screen, sometimes a touchscreen. Such a device can be installed on a computer cart, mounted on an arm in an operating room or in a similar configuration. Some are DICOM-compatible for the display of medical imagery.

Top Key Players of Medical Panel PC Market:

Advantech

Cybernet

Kontron

Onyx Healthcare

Avalue

Rein Medical

ARBOR

IEI

Flytech

AXIOMTEK

Athena Medical

ADLINK

ACL

Datalux

Wincomm

TEGUAR Computers

Comark

Baaske Medical

Portwell

Devlin Medical

< 15 Inch

15-17 Inch

17-21 Inch

21-24 Inch

Others Major Applications covered in the Medical Panel PC Market report are:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others Scope of Medical Panel PC Market:

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 35% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 33%.

Market competition is not intense. Advantech, Cybernet, Kontron, Onyx Healthcare, Avalue, Rein Medical, ARBOR, etc. are the leaders of the industry.

The worldwide market for Medical Panel PC is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 350 million US$ in 2024, from 270 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.