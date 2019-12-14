Medical Plastics Extrusion Market 2019 by Demand, Size, Growth Trends, Business Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Top Players and Forecast to 2024

About Medical Plastics Extrusion:

In the medical device field, extrusion is used to create catheters, IV and drainage tubing, needle and syringe caps, and any other kind of component or device that requires a profiled tube or shaft. Medical Plastics Extrusion is the medical devices that are extruded by extruding machine, which are mainly medical tubing.

Top Key Players of Medical Plastics Extrusion Market:

esta

Vention Medical

Putnam Plastics

Pexco

Raumedic

Fluortek

VistaMed

Teel Plastics

Biomerics

A.P. Extrusion

ACE

Major Types covered in the Medical Plastics Extrusion Market report are:

Medical Tubing

Other Major Applications covered in the Medical Plastics Extrusion Market report are:

Hospital

Clinic

Other Scope of Medical Plastics Extrusion Market:

The global average price of Medical Plastics Extrusion is in the decreasing trend, from 1545 USD/MT in 2012 to 1463 USD/MT in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Medical Plastics Extrusion includes Medical Tubing and Others, and the proportion of Medical Tubing in 2016 is about 90.33%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Medical Plastics Extrusion is widely used in Hospital, Clinic and other field. The most proportion of Medical Plastics Extrusion is in Hospital, and the proportion of hospital in 2016 is 60.69%.

The worldwide market for Medical Plastics Extrusion is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 940 million US$ in 2024, from 730 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.