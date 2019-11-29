Medical Pressure Transducers Market 2019-2024 Exclusive Analysis by Size, Types, Applications, CAGR, Focusing On Leading Players

Medical Pressure Transducers Market Manufactures:

Smiths Medical

Honeywell

Argon

ICU Medical

Inc.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

Merit Medical Systems

Inc.

MEMSCAP

Medical Pressure Transducers Market Types:

Single Disposable Transducers

Single Pressure Line Transducers Kits

Double Pressure Line Transducers Kits

Triple Pressure Line Transducers Kits Medical Pressure Transducers Market Applications:

Blood pressure monitoring

Respiration systems

Infusion / Syringe Pump

Others Scope of Reports:

Medical pressure transducer is a medical device that by mechanical connection the pressure is transferred to the sensing unit, which translates it to an electrical signal. Commonly, medical pressure transducer is disposable in the medical application. Whatâ more, the set can be supplied with a one, two or three channel configuration to fit customer specifications.

The worldwide market for Medical Pressure Transducers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.3% over the next five years, will reach 340 million US$ in 2024, from 240 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.