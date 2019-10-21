Medical Refrigerator Market Research Report 2019 by Opportunities, Players, Size, Global Forecast To 2024

Global "Medical Refrigerator Market" report provides important information related to the overall market and price forecast over a five-year period, from 2019 to 2024.

About Medical Refrigerator

Medical grade refrigerators are heavy-duty refrigerators and freezers of various sizes designed to meet specific demands, and to maintain medical equipment/vaccines/specimens at a constant temperature. They are used by medical professionals in Hospital, research laboratories, crime labs, surgery centers and other medical facilities.

Medical Refrigerator Market Key Players:

Godrej

Haier

Panasonic

Blue Star

Thermo Fisher

Helmer

Philipp Kirsch

Vestfrost Solution

Medical Refrigerator Market Types:

Between 2°and 8°

Between 0°and -40°

Under -40° Medical Refrigerator Applications:

Hospital

Blood Bank

Pharmacy