Medical Skull CT Market 2019: Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Market Challenges and Global Industry Analysis By 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

The research report gives an overview of “Medical Skull CT Market” by analysing various key segments of this Medical Skull CT market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Medical Skull CT market competitors.

Regions covered in the Medical Skull CT Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Medical Skull CT Market: 

Computed tomography (CT) imaging, also known as “CAT scanning” (Computerized Axial Tomography), provides a different form of imaging known as cross-sectional imaging. This report mainly covers the medical skull CT.CT scanning of the head is typically used to detect infarction, tumors, calcifications, haemorrhage and bone trauma. Of the above, hypodense (dark) structures can indicate edema and infarction, hyperdense (bright) structures indicate calcifications and haemorrhage and bone trauma can be seen as disjunction in bone windows. Tumors can be detected by the swelling and anatomical distortion they cause, or by surrounding edema. Ambulances equipped with small bore multi-sliced CT scanners respond to cases involving stroke or head trauma. CT scanning of the head is also used in CT-guided stereotactic surgery and radiosurgery for treatment of intracranial tumors, arteriovenous malformations and other surgically treatable conditions using a device known as the N-localizer.GE, Siemens, and Philips are the only players who are significantly active in the nuclear medicine equipment segment in India. In 2016, GE is the leader followed by Siemens and Philips. The application-wise growth areas in this market segment include oncology, neurology, and cardiology with potential expansion beyond those critical specialties. In 2015, GE India produced the first CT in India. GE Healthcare, Philips Medical Systems, and Siemens Medical hold Indias absolute market share.At present, Indias CT consumption volume accounts for about 3% of the worlds market share, which is an extremely mismatch with Indias population and demand. The CT ownership and average consumption volume of India market has a much lower level than the United States, Japan and Europe. Therefore, the Indian market has great potential.Indias medical imaging equipment market has been on a constant rise. The CT equipment market is the third largest market of the total medical imaging equipment market in the country. The MRI and ultrasound markets are top two. The growing penetration of the private hospitals in tier I and tier II cities, growing number of private standalone diagnostic centers in the country, a rising number of government teaching and non-teaching hospitals have the major drivers of the CT equipment market in India.The global Medical Skull CT market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Medical Skull CT market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Top Key Manufacturers in Medical Skull CT Market:

  • Siemens Healthcare
  • GE Healthcare
  • Philips
  • Toshiba
  • Hitachi
  • Shimadzu

    Medical Skull CT Market by Applications:

  • Private Hospital
  • Public Hospital

    Medical Skull CT Market by Types:

  • 2S Spiral Scan CT
  • 16S Spiral Scan CT
  • 64S Spiral Scan CT
  • 128S Spiral Scan CT
  • Others

