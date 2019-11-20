Medical Skull CT Market 2019 Global Industry Share, Size Estimation, Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Target Audience and Forecast to 2024

“Medical Skull CT Market” Report 2019 highlights well known performers from the global And Medical Skull CT Market along with their contribution into the marketplace to see their progress at intervals the calculable time. The global Medical Skull CT investigation report covers recent improvements whereas forecasting the expansion of most players along with their market shares.

Short Details of Medical Skull CT Market Report – Computed tomography (CT) imaging, also known as “CAT scanning” (Computerized Axial Tomography), provides a different form of imaging known as cross-sectional imaging. This report mainly covers the medical skull CT.CT scanning of the head is typically used to detect infarction, tumors, calcifications, haemorrhage and bone trauma. Of the above, hypodense (dark) structures can indicate edema and infarction, hyperdense (bright) structures indicate calcifications and haemorrhage and bone trauma can be seen as disjunction in bone windows. Tumors can be detected by the swelling and anatomical distortion they cause, or by surrounding edema. Ambulances equipped with small bore multi-sliced CT scanners respond to cases involving stroke or head trauma. CT scanning of the head is also used in CT-guided stereotactic surgery and radiosurgery for treatment of intracranial tumors, arteriovenous malformations and other surgically treatable conditions using a device known as the N-localizer.

Global Medical Skull CT market competition by top manufacturers

Siemens Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Philips

Toshiba

Hitachi

Shimadzu

GE, Siemens, and Philips are the only players who are significantly active in the nuclear medicine equipment segment in India. In 2016, GE is the leader followed by Siemens and Philips. The application-wise growth areas in this market segment include oncology, neurology, and cardiology with potential expansion beyond those critical specialties. In 2015, GE India produced the first CT in India. GE Healthcare, Philips Medical Systems, and Siemens Medical hold Indias absolute market share.

At present, Indias CT consumption volume accounts for about 3% of the worlds market share, which is an extremely mismatch with Indias population and demand. The CT ownership and average consumption volume of India market has a much lower level than the United States, Japan and Europe. Therefore, the Indian market has great potential.

Indias medical imaging equipment market has been on a constant rise. The CT equipment market is the third largest market of the total medical imaging equipment market in the country. The MRI and ultrasound markets are top two. The growing penetration of the private hospitals in tier I and tier II cities, growing number of private standalone diagnostic centers in the country, a rising number of government teaching and non-teaching hospitals have the major drivers of the CT equipment market in India.

The worldwide market for Medical Skull CT is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Medical Skull CT in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.





