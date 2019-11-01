Medical Tapes Market Development Trends, Size, Key Manufacturers and Competitive Analysis 2019-2024

About Medical Tapes

Medical tape, also known as surgical tape, is a type of adhesive tape used in medicine and first aid to secure bandages or transparent dressings onto a wound. Medical tape is designed to firmly fasten onto skin, wound dressings, and latent layers of tape, too, but without damaging skin during removal.

Medical Tapes Market Key Players:

3M

Johnson & Johnson

Smith & Nephew

Medtronic

Nitto Medical

Cardinal Health

Henkel

Beiersdorf

Udaipur Surgicals

Medline Medical

Hartmann

Molnlycke

BSN

DYNAREX

McKesson

DUKAL

Winner Medical

PiaoAn Group

HaiNuo

3L Medical

Nanfang Medical

Qiaopai Medical

3H Medical

Huazhou PSA

Longer

Shandong Cheerain Medical Global Medical Tapes market is a growing market into the Healthcare sector at present years. The Medical Tapes has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Medical Tapes in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Medical Tapes Market Types:

Medical Breathable Non-woven Tape

Medical Breathable PE Tape

Medical Rayon Tape

Easy-tear Non-woven Cloth Tape

Zinc Oxide Adhesive Cloth Tape

Waterproof Zinc Oxide Adhesive Cloth Tape

Others Medical Tapes Market Applications:

Fixation

Would Dressing

Medical Tapes Market Applications:

Fixation

Would Dressing

Others

For industry structure analysis, the medical tapes industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top six producers account for less than 40% of the market. Regionally, USA is the biggest production country of medical tapes, also the whole industry. Europe and China also produce large amount of medical tapes per year.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of medical tapes producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. The price of the major raw material nonwoven and plastics varies according to the crude oil price. Also, competition landscape of product is relevant to the price trend. This year, as the downturn of global crude oil industry and increasing fierce competition, the medical tapes price would keep decreasing for at least the following 3 years.

The worldwide market for Medical Tapes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 17900 million US$ in 2024, from 14100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.