Medical Tubing Market 2025 Development, Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Size and Segmentation

Global “Medical Tubing Market” latest research report provides an in-depth analysis of classifications, applications and market chain structure. The Medical Tubing report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status of Medical Tubing market.

Medical Tubing market report covers the top leading vendors in their recent global market. This market research report also lists other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the Medical Tubing market during the forecast period.

Geographical Coverage: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

Nordson Corporation

Freudenberg Group

Teleflex

Tekni-Plex

Raumedic

B. Braun

W.L.Gore & Associates

Lubrizol (Vesta)

Zeus Industrial Products

Putnam Plastics

Microlumen

Optinova

Ap Technologies

MDC Industries

Teel Plastics Inc.

Polyzen

FBK Medical Tubing

Inc.

A.P. Extrusion

Medical tubing is tubing that meets medical industry requirements and standards for a variety of medical or pharmaceutical related applications. Medical tubing is used for fluid management and drainage as well as with anesthesiology and respiratory equipment, IVs, catheters, peristaltic pumps, and biopharmaceutical laboratory equipment.The classification of Medical Tubing includes PVC, Polyolefin, TPE & TPU, Silicone and Other. The proportion of PVC in 2018 is about 43.5% of revenue.Medical tubing is used in various applications such as bulk disposable tubing, catheters & cannulas, drug delivery systems and Other. The proportion of Bulk Disposable Tubing in 2018 is about 38.5% of revenue.The Sales Channel of Medical Tubing includes Direct Channel and Distribution Channel The proportion of Direct Channel in 2018 is about 91.7% of revenue.The global Medical Tubing market is valued at 7270 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 11900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Medical Tubing market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Bulk Disposable Tubing

Catheters & Cannulas

Drug Delivery Systems

Other Medical Tubing Market by Types:

PVC

Polyolefin

TPE & TPU

Silicone