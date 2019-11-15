Medical X-Ray Tube Market 2019 :Size, Share, Research Findings and Conclusion, Growth Strategies, High Demand, Consumption Analysis and Business Opportunities till 2024

Medical X-Ray Tube Market Research Report also provides a granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, earnings forecasts and geographical regions of the market.

Short Details of Medical X-Ray Tube Market Report – An x-ray tube is an energy converter. It receives electrical energy and converts it into two other forms: x-radiation and heat. The heat is an undesirable byproduct. X-ray tubes are designed and constructed to maximize x-ray production and to dissipate heat as rapidly as possible.The x-ray tube is a relatively simple electrical device typically containing two principle elements: a cathode and an anode. As the electrical current flows through the tube from cathode to anode, the electrons undergo an energy loss, which results in the generation of x-radiation.

Global Medical X-Ray Tube market competition by top manufacturers

Varex Imaging (Varian)

Toshiba Electron

IAE

Dunlee

Siemens

Comet Technologies

Hangzhou Wandong

Kailong Medical

Gulmay

Keyway Electron

Oxford Instruments

Sandt

Lan Scientific



The Scope of the Report:

Global consume about 104 K Unit of Medical X-Ray Tube in 2016, and the Revenue about 668 Million USD. The growth rate of this industry is about 5.53% in past 5 years.

Europeis the largest consumption market of Medical X-Ray Tube, with a sales market share over 32%. Asia-Pacific is the fast growth market in recent years with a growth rate at 7% .

Varian is the most import player in the industry which has cooperation with lots of downstream company. And in 2016 it sales about 30K Units witch occupy 30% of the market share. The Revenue (M USD) is about 211 million.

The worldwide market for Medical X-Ray Tube is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 750 million US$ in 2024, from 590 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Medical X-Ray Tube in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Stationary Anode Medical X-Ray Tube

Rotating Anode Medical X-Ray Tube By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Dental

Mobile C-Arm

DR

CT

Mammography Systems