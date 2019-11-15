 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Medical X-Ray Tube Market 2019 :Size, Share, Research Findings and Conclusion, Growth Strategies, High Demand, Consumption Analysis and Business Opportunities till 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

Medical X-Ray Tube

Medical X-Ray Tube Market” report 2019-2024 concentrates on the significant Applications and constraints for the Manufacturers. Medical X-Ray Tube Market Research Report also provides a granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, earnings forecasts and geographical regions of the market.

Short Details of Medical X-Ray Tube  Market Report – An x-ray tube is an energy converter. It receives electrical energy and converts it into two other forms: x-radiation and heat. The heat is an undesirable byproduct. X-ray tubes are designed and constructed to maximize x-ray production and to dissipate heat as rapidly as possible.The x-ray tube is a relatively simple electrical device typically containing two principle elements: a cathode and an anode. As the electrical current flows through the tube from cathode to anode, the electrons undergo an energy loss, which results in the generation of x-radiation.

Global Medical X-Ray Tube  market competition by top manufacturers

  • Varex Imaging (Varian)
  • Toshiba Electron
  • IAE
  • Dunlee
  • Siemens
  • Comet Technologies
  • Hangzhou Wandong
  • Kailong Medical
  • Gulmay
  • Keyway Electron
  • Oxford Instruments
  • Sandt
  • Lan Scientific

The Scope of the Report:

Global consume about 104 K Unit of Medical X-Ray Tube in 2016, and the Revenue about 668 Million USD. The growth rate of this industry is about 5.53% in past 5 years.
Europeis the largest consumption market of Medical X-Ray Tube, with a sales market share over 32%. Asia-Pacific is the fast growth market in recent years with a growth rate at 7% .
Varian is the most import player in the industry which has cooperation with lots of downstream company. And in 2016 it sales about 30K Units witch occupy 30% of the market share. The Revenue (M USD) is about 211 million.
The worldwide market for Medical X-Ray Tube is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 750 million US$ in 2024, from 590 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Medical X-Ray Tube in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

  • Stationary Anode Medical X-Ray Tube
  • Rotating Anode Medical X-Ray Tube

    By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

  • Dental
  • Mobile C-Arm
  • DR
  • CT
  • Mammography Systems
  • Others

    Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Medical X-Ray Tube  Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    ————————————————————

    3 Global Medical X-Ray Tube  Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Medical X-Ray Tube  Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Medical X-Ray Tube  Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Medical X-Ray Tube  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Medical X-Ray Tube  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Medical X-Ray Tube  Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Medical X-Ray Tube  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Medical X-Ray Tube  Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Medical X-Ray Tube  Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Medical X-Ray Tube  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Medical X-Ray Tube  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Medical X-Ray Tube  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Medical X-Ray Tube  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Medical X-Ray Tube  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5 North America Medical X-Ray Tube  by Country

    5.1 North America Medical X-Ray Tube  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    5.1.1 North America Medical X-Ray Tube  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    5.1.2 North America Medical X-Ray Tube  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    5.2 United States Medical X-Ray Tube  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5.3 Canada Medical X-Ray Tube  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5.4 Mexico Medical X-Ray Tube  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ————————————————————

    8 South America Medical X-Ray Tube  by Country

    8.1 South America Medical X-Ray Tube  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    8.1.1 South America Medical X-Ray Tube  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    8.1.2 South America Medical X-Ray Tube  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    8.2 Brazil Medical X-Ray Tube  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8.3 Argentina Medical X-Ray Tube  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8.4 Colombia Medical X-Ray Tube  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9 Middle East and Africa Medical X-Ray Tube  by Countries

    9.1 Middle East and Africa Medical X-Ray Tube  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Medical X-Ray Tube  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Medical X-Ray Tube  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    9.2 Saudi Arabia Medical X-Ray Tube  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.3 Turkey Medical X-Ray Tube  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.4 Egypt Medical X-Ray Tube  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.5 Nigeria Medical X-Ray Tube  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.6 South Africa Medical X-Ray Tube  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ————————————————————

    11 Global Medical X-Ray Tube  Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Medical X-Ray Tube  Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Medical X-Ray Tube  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Medical X-Ray Tube  Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    12.2 Medical X-Ray Tube  Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

    12.2.1 North America Medical X-Ray Tube  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.2 Europe Medical X-Ray Tube  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Medical X-Ray Tube  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.4 South America Medical X-Ray Tube  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Medical X-Ray Tube  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.3 Medical X-Ray Tube  Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.1 Global Medical X-Ray Tube  Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.2 Global Medical X-Ray Tube  Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.4 Medical X-Ray Tube  Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.1 Global Medical X-Ray Tube  Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.2 Global Medical X-Ray Tube  Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

     

