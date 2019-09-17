Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market 2019 Size, Manufactures, Share, and Development by 2024

Global “Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market” 2019-2024 Analysis by Growth, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Geographical Regions. This report classifies the global market by top manufactures, region, type and end user. Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market also studies the global Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene:

Medium molecular weight polyisobutylene’s average molecular weight ranges between 40,000 and 120,000 g/mol. Medium molecular weight polyisobutylene is employed as viscosity modifier, tack improver in adhesive formulations, and primary binder in caulking and sealing compounds. It is also used in fuel and lubricating oil additives. It is extensively used as a protective barrier in the adhesive industry. For instance, it is used where exposure to sunlight is a potential risk for sealants. Medium molecular weight polyisobutylene is employed in insulating glass sealants and roofing membranes in the construction industry. Furthermore, it is used in protective films or acoustic barriers in the automotive industry. Medium molecular weight polyisobutylene is also an essential ingredient in the production of chewing gums.

Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market by Manufactures:

BASF

ENEOS

Jilin Petrochemical

Shandong Hongrui

Zhejiang Shunda

Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market Types:

Food Grade

Industrial Grade Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market Applications:

Adhesives

The market of MM PIB is highly concentrated with limited suppliers in the market. Leading suppliers in the market are BASF, ENEOS, Jilin Petrochemical, Shandong Hongrui and Zhejiang Shunda.

Application of Polyisobutylene can be classified as Adhesives, Sealants, Lubricants, Roofing, Paraffin and waxes, Bitumen, Chewing gum Other etc. Adhesives is the largest application of MM Polyisobutylene, which accounts for 35.44% of world total consumption volume.

Application of Polyisobutylene can be classified as Adhesives, Sealants, Lubricants, Roofing, Paraffin and waxes, Bitumen, Chewing gum Other etc. Adhesives is the largest application of MM Polyisobutylene, which accounts for 35.44% of world total consumption volume.