Medium Voltage Motors Market By Product Type, Applications, Market Dynamics, Manufacturer and Regional Analysis By 2023

Market Report World offers the latest published report on “Medium Voltage Motors Market” report provides in-depth information about Medium Voltage Motors industry with a market overview, top vendors, Key market highlights, product types, market drivers, challenges, trends, Medium Voltage Motors Market landscape, Market size and forecast, five forces analysis, Key leading countries/Region. The Medium Voltage Motors industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent achievements and strategic deals adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Industry analysts forecast the Medium Voltage Motors market to grow at a CAGR of 3.41% during the period 2019-2023.
The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Medium Voltage Motors market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.
Medium voltage motors are used in industrial drives for applications such as rolling mills, traveling cranes, rotary kilns, waving and spinning, and compressors, pumps, and blowers. Ourmedium voltage motors market analysis considers the revenue generation based on products such as AC motors, and DC motors. Our analysis also considers the sales of medium voltage motors in North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. In 2018, the AC motors segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.
Rising focus on energy efficiency due to high power consumption of industrial motors The market is witnessing a significant rise in focus on energy efficiency owing to the high-power consumption of industrial motors. Industrial motors consume more than 30% of the global electricity produced, which has encouraged industries to focus on replacing low voltage motors with medium voltage ones. Thus, the rising focus on energy efficiency will fuel the expansion of the medium voltage motors market at a CAGR of close to 4% during the forecast period. Development of medium voltage drives and distribution systems Industrial motors require components such as electric drives and switchgear to optimize their operations. These components facilitate optimal functioning in industrial motors. For instance, switchgear play an important role in regulating the flow of electricity, and electric drives manage the speed, torque, and direction of an electric motor. Thus, the availability of these components is expected to boost the production of medium voltage motors, which will impact the growth of the market during the forecast period. For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global medium voltage motors market during the forecast period 2019-2023.
Competitive Analysis:
With the presence of several major players, the global medium voltage motors market is moderately fragmented. Ourrobust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medium voltage motors manufacturers, that include ABB Ltd., General Electric Co., TECO Electric & Machinery Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., and WEG SA. Also, the medium voltage motors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
