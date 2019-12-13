Medium Voltage Power Cable Market 2019 Research Report includes Size, Manufacturers Profiles and Sales Data

Global “Medium Voltage Power Cable Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Medium Voltage Power Cable market size.

About Medium Voltage Power Cable:

Medium Voltage Power Cable is for power transmission and distribution in the 1-35KV voltage circuit in IEC standards. For the UK and South Africa standards, the voltage is about 3.8/6.6-19/33 KV.

Top Key Players of Medium Voltage Power Cable Market:

General Cable

Prysmian Group

Leoni

Sumitomo Electric

Nexans

LS Cable Group

Caledonian

Ducab

Kapis Group

NKT

Southwire

Hengtong Cable

Jiangnan Group

Zhongchao

Wanma Group

Sun Cable

Orient Cable

Hangzhou Cable

NAN

Wanda Group

Major Types covered in the Medium Voltage Power Cable Market report are:

Copper

Aluminum

Aluminum alloy Major Applications covered in the Medium Voltage Power Cable Market report are:

Overhead Type

Underground Type

Submarine Type

Industry Type Scope of Medium Voltage Power Cable Market:

The Medium Voltage Power Cable industry has a rapid development in the past years. And recently, for the fast development of renewable energy, Medium Voltage Power Cable has expanded capacity and production. Global production of Medium Voltage Power Cable is from about 820 K Km in 2010 to 930 K Km in 2015. For the manufacturers, General Cable is the leader in the industry. While Japan, China, Europe companies also have worldwide business and expanded capacity.

Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America still have relatively large demand of the Medium Voltage Power Cable. While the developing countries of Middle East & Africa and Latin America have increasing demand of the products.

Manufacturing technology of Medium Voltage Power Cable is relatively mature. And the types of the products are huge to satisfy the need of different application. Currently, demand of for submarine power transportation is high; as a result, this will be the focus of the technology development.

The worldwide market for Medium Voltage Power Cable is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.0% over the next five years, will reach 18100 million US$ in 2024, from 18100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.