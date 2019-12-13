 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Medium Voltage Power Cable Market 2019 Research Report includes Size, Manufacturers Profiles and Sales Data

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Medium Voltage Power Cable

GlobalMedium Voltage Power Cable Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Medium Voltage Power Cable market size.

About Medium Voltage Power Cable:

Medium Voltage Power Cable is for power transmission and distribution in the 1-35KV voltage circuit in IEC standards. For the UK and South Africa standards, the voltage is about 3.8/6.6-19/33 KV.

Top Key Players of Medium Voltage Power Cable Market:

  • General Cable
  • Prysmian Group
  • Leoni
  • Sumitomo Electric
  • Nexans
  • LS Cable Group
  • Caledonian
  • Ducab
  • Kapis Group
  • NKT
  • Southwire
  • Hengtong Cable
  • Jiangnan Group
  • Zhongchao
  • Wanma Group
  • Sun Cable
  • Orient Cable
  • Hangzhou Cable
  • NAN
  • Wanda Group

    Major Types covered in the Medium Voltage Power Cable Market report are:

  • Copper
  • Aluminum
  • Aluminum alloy

    Major Applications covered in the Medium Voltage Power Cable Market report are:

  • Overhead Type
  • Underground Type
  • Submarine Type
  • Industry Type

    Scope of Medium Voltage Power Cable Market:

  • The Medium Voltage Power Cable industry has a rapid development in the past years. And recently, for the fast development of renewable energy, Medium Voltage Power Cable has expanded capacity and production. Global production of Medium Voltage Power Cable is from about 820 K Km in 2010 to 930 K Km in 2015. For the manufacturers, General Cable is the leader in the industry. While Japan, China, Europe companies also have worldwide business and expanded capacity.
  • Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America still have relatively large demand of the Medium Voltage Power Cable. While the developing countries of Middle East & Africa and Latin America have increasing demand of the products.
  • Manufacturing technology of Medium Voltage Power Cable is relatively mature. And the types of the products are huge to satisfy the need of different application. Currently, demand of for submarine power transportation is high; as a result, this will be the focus of the technology development.
  • The worldwide market for Medium Voltage Power Cable is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.0% over the next five years, will reach 18100 million US$ in 2024, from 18100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Medium Voltage Power Cable in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No. of Medium Voltage Power Cable Market Report pages: 139  

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.