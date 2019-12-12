Medium Voltage Switchgears Industry 2019-2024 by Marketing Channel (Direct Marketing, Indirect Marketing), Pricing, Brand Strategy and Distributors

About Medium Voltage Switchgears:

Medium Voltage Switchgears are a complete set of switchgears and control equipments used for Medium Voltage (3.6ï½40.5kV). It acts as a power center and a main power distribution unit. Mainly used for power lines, the main electrical equipment control, monitoring, measurement and protection. Often set in the substation, power distribution room, etc.

Medium Voltage Switchgears Market Manufactures:

ABB

Siemens

Eaton

Schneider Electric

GE Industrial

Toshiba

Hitachi

CHINT

Mitsubishi Electric

Lucy Electric

Fuji Electric

Bharat Heavy Electricals

Crompton Greaves Ltd.

BOER

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Efacec

Nissin Electric

Dual-ADE

Powell Industries

Henan Senyuan Electric

Hyosung Power & Industrial Systems

Huatech

Air Insulated Switchgears

Gas Insulated Switchgears

Others Medium Voltage Switchgears Market Applications:

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

ABB, Schneider Electric and Siemens captured the top three revenue share spots in the Medium Voltage Switchgears market in 2016.ABB dominated with 8.39 percent revenue share, followed by Schneider Electric with 7.18 percent revenue share and Siemens with 6.65percent revenue share.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

Against a backdrop of tough economic climate, corporate success will critically hinge upon the ability to research and develop new innovative products at competitive prices and validate new applications for existing products to distinguish themselves from that of competitors. Growth in switchgears will also be sustained by government directives to replace older redundant systems to achieve operational safety, and security in industrial establishments.

