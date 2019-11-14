Melamine Polyphosphate Market 2024 Size, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Global “Melamine Polyphosphate Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Melamine Polyphosphate in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Melamine Polyphosphate Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Sichuan Institute of Fine Chemical Industry Research and Design

Zhenjiang Sanwa Flame Retardant Technology

JLS Chemical

Zhenjiang Xingxing Flame Retardants

Jiangyin Suli Chemical

Novista Group

Shouguang Weidong Chemical

Puyang Chengke Chemical

Shian Chemical

Tianyi

Cnsolver Technology The report provides a basic overview of the Melamine Polyphosphate industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Melamine Polyphosphate Market Types:

Particle size: >15 Âµm

Particle size: 5-15 Âµm

Particle size: < 5 Âµm Melamine Polyphosphate Market Applications:

Plastic

Rubber

Fireproof Material (fireproof coating

fireproof paper

fireproof wood

etc.)

Polyolefin

First, China Melamine Polyphosphate industry concentration is relatively low; in the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in Germany and Japan. In China, the manufacturers mainly distribute in Jiangsu, Shandong and Sichuan province. Sichuan Institute of Fine Chemical Industry Research and Design, Zhenjiang Sanwa Flame Retardant Technology, Jiangyin Suli Chemical, Shouguang Weidong Chemical and Novista Group are the key players in China local market. And there are hardly import products from overseas manufacturers.

Second, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the worlds leading technology too. They are using high-end equipment and advanced technology.

Third, the export percent of this industry is relatively high. China has huge production and export volume of Melamine Polyphosphate.

