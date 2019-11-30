Melt Pump Industry 2019 Research Report by Size, Trends, Growth factor and Market Dynamics

Global “Melt Pump Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures. This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Melt Pump Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Melt Pump:

Melt pump is a component of the extrusion equipment. The main function of the melt pump is to keep the flow and pressure of the melt flow to the die at a continuous and constant level, which means to precisely control output to the die. Melt pumps consist of two gears, usually driven by a single motor. The extruder fills the gears from the suction side, and the rotating gears discharge the polymer on the other side. By precisely controlling the output of melt it eliminates many of the variables that impact extruder throughput stability.

Melt Pump Market Manufactures:

PSG

Oerlikon

Nordson

WITTE

PSI

Kobelco

Coperion

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Pnh Melt Pump

Zenith Pumps

GMA

Batte

Haike Melt Pump

JCTIMES

Anji Chemical

Lantai Machinery

Major Classification:

0 – 50 (cc/rev)

50 – 200 (cc/rev)

200 – 500 (cc/rev)

Major Applications:

Chemical Industry

Food & Beverage Industry

Textile Industry

The major regions to consumption melt pump products are China, United States and Europe, which accounted for more than 60 % of global total. Among of these regions, China is the largest output regions and is also the largest consumer region.

In terms of melt pump industry players, the largest producer is PSG, accounting for 9.92 percent market share in value in 2016ï¼followed by Oerlikon, Nordson and WITTE. The industry competitive landscape is relatively stable.

The worldwide market for Melt Pump is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% over the next five years, will reach 490 million US$ in 2024, from 390 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.