Melt Pump Market forecasts with industry chain structure competitive landscape new projects and investment analysis by 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

Melt Pump

Melt Pump Market” analysis reports provides a significant wellspring of fast information for business strategists and based examination. It provides the Melt Pump business inspection with advancement analysis and the peak value, the income, petition and supply info. Real makers Evaluation of Melt Pump Market.

Short Details of Melt Pump  Market Report – Melt pump is a component of the extrusion equipment. The main function of the melt pump is to keep the flow and pressure of the melt flow to the die at a continuous and constant level, which means to precisely control output to the die. Melt pumps consist of two gears, usually driven by a single motor. The extruder fills the gears from the suction side, and the rotating gears discharge the polymer on the other side. By precisely controlling the output of melt it eliminates many of the variables that impact extruder throughput stability.

Global Melt Pump  market competition by top manufacturers

  • PSG
  • Oerlikon
  • Nordson
  • WITTE
  • PSI
  • Kobelco
  • Coperion
  • Kawasaki Heavy Industries
  • Pnh Melt Pump
  • Zenith Pumps
  • GMA
  • Batte
  • Haike Melt Pump
  • JCTIMES
  • Anji Chemical
  • Lantai Machinery
  • Deao Machinery

The Scope of the Report:

The major regions to consumption melt pump products are China, United States and Europe, which accounted for more than 60 % of global total. Among of these regions, China is the largest output regions and is also the largest consumer region.
In terms of melt pump industry players, the largest producer is PSG, accounting for 9.92 percent market share in value in 2016ï¼followed by Oerlikon, Nordson and WITTE. The industry competitive landscape is relatively stable.
The worldwide market for Melt Pump is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% over the next five years, will reach 490 million US$ in 2024, from 390 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Melt Pump in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

  • 0 – 50 (cc/rev)
  • 50 – 200 (cc/rev)
  • 200 – 500 (cc/rev)
  • Others

    By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

  • Chemical Industry
  • Food & Beverage Industry
  • Textile Industry
  • Others

