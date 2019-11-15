Melt Pump Market forecasts with industry chain structure competitive landscape new projects and investment analysis by 2024

Short Details of Melt Pump Market Report – Melt pump is a component of the extrusion equipment. The main function of the melt pump is to keep the flow and pressure of the melt flow to the die at a continuous and constant level, which means to precisely control output to the die. Melt pumps consist of two gears, usually driven by a single motor. The extruder fills the gears from the suction side, and the rotating gears discharge the polymer on the other side. By precisely controlling the output of melt it eliminates many of the variables that impact extruder throughput stability.

Global Melt Pump market competition by top manufacturers

PSG

Oerlikon

Nordson

WITTE

PSI

Kobelco

Coperion

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Pnh Melt Pump

Zenith Pumps

GMA

Batte

Haike Melt Pump

JCTIMES

Anji Chemical

Lantai Machinery

Deao Machinery



The Scope of the Report:

The major regions to consumption melt pump products are China, United States and Europe, which accounted for more than 60 % of global total. Among of these regions, China is the largest output regions and is also the largest consumer region.

In terms of melt pump industry players, the largest producer is PSG, accounting for 9.92 percent market share in value in 2016ï¼followed by Oerlikon, Nordson and WITTE. The industry competitive landscape is relatively stable.

The worldwide market for Melt Pump is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% over the next five years, will reach 490 million US$ in 2024, from 390 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Melt Pump in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

0 – 50 (cc/rev)

50 – 200 (cc/rev)

200 – 500 (cc/rev)

Others By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Chemical Industry

Food & Beverage Industry

Textile Industry