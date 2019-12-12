 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Membrane Filtration Industry 2019 Research Report by Size, Trends, Growth factor and Market Dynamics

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Membrane Filtration

GlobalMembrane Filtration Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Membrane Filtration market size.

About Membrane Filtration:

This report studies the Membrane Filtration market. Membrane Filtrations or “membranes” are polymer films with specific pore ratings. Membranes retain particles and microorganisms that exceed their pore ratings by acting as a physical barrier and capturing such particles on the surface of the membrane.

Top Key Players of Membrane Filtration Market:

  • SUEZ (GE Water)
  • DOW
  • Asahi Kasei
  • Nitto Denko Corporation
  • Toray
  • Koch Membrane Systems
  • Vontron
  • Microdyn-Nadir
  • Mitsubishi Rayon
  • Evoqua
  • 3M (Membrana)
  • Pentair (X-Flow)
  • Toyobo
  • KUBOTA
  • Sumitomo Electric Industries
  • Synder Filtration
  • BASF(inge GmbH)
  • Pall Corporation
  • Canpure
  • Parker Hannifin
  • CITIC Envirotech
  • Origin Water
  • Tianjin MOTIMO
  • Hangzhou Hualv
  • Hangzhou NW
  • Zhaojin Motian
  • Ningbo Changqi Porous

    Major Types covered in the Membrane Filtration Market report are:

  • Reverse Osmosis Membranes (RO)
  • Ultrafiltration Membranes (UF)
  • Microfiltration Membranes (MF)
  • Nano-filtration Membranes (NF)

    Major Applications covered in the Membrane Filtration Market report are:

  • Water Treatment
  • Food & Beverage
  • Pharmaceutical Industry
  • Industrial & Manufacturing

    Scope of Membrane Filtration Market:

  • The Membrane Filtration industry has many manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.
  • Membrane Filtration can be divided into the following categories, reverse osmosis membrane, microfiltration membrane, ultrafiltration membrane and nanofiltration membrane, of which, reverse osmosis membrane is the most important type of application, accounting for 43.6% of the global membrane separation market in 2016. This proportion is higher in underdevelopment areas such as China.
  • Inorganic Membrane products market is rarely small compare to the Organic Membrane products. Inorganic product is dominated by ceramic membrane, and its price is 4-8 times higher than that of PVDF products, and usually used in the acid and alkali resistant environment, like pharmaceutical industry.
  • The worldwide market for Membrane Filtration is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.9% over the next five years, will reach 7030 million US$ in 2024, from 4710 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Membrane Filtration in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Purchase this Report (Price 3480 USD for Single User License):  

