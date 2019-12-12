Membrane Filtration Industry 2019 Research Report by Size, Trends, Growth factor and Market Dynamics

Global “Membrane Filtration Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Membrane Filtration market size.

About Membrane Filtration:

This report studies the Membrane Filtration market. Membrane Filtrations or “membranes” are polymer films with specific pore ratings. Membranes retain particles and microorganisms that exceed their pore ratings by acting as a physical barrier and capturing such particles on the surface of the membrane.

Top Key Players of Membrane Filtration Market:

SUEZ (GE Water)

DOW

Asahi Kasei

Nitto Denko Corporation

Toray

Koch Membrane Systems

Vontron

Microdyn-Nadir

Mitsubishi Rayon

Evoqua

3M (Membrana)

Pentair (X-Flow)

Toyobo

KUBOTA

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Synder Filtration

BASF(inge GmbH)

Pall Corporation

Canpure

Parker Hannifin

CITIC Envirotech

Origin Water

Tianjin MOTIMO

Hangzhou Hualv

Hangzhou NW

Zhaojin Motian

Ningbo Changqi Porous

Reverse Osmosis Membranes (RO)

Ultrafiltration Membranes (UF)

Microfiltration Membranes (MF)

Nano-filtration Membranes (NF) Major Applications covered in the Membrane Filtration Market report are:

Water Treatment

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical Industry

Industrial & Manufacturing Scope of Membrane Filtration Market:

The Membrane Filtration industry has many manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.

Membrane Filtration can be divided into the following categories, reverse osmosis membrane, microfiltration membrane, ultrafiltration membrane and nanofiltration membrane, of which, reverse osmosis membrane is the most important type of application, accounting for 43.6% of the global membrane separation market in 2016. This proportion is higher in underdevelopment areas such as China.

Inorganic Membrane products market is rarely small compare to the Organic Membrane products. Inorganic product is dominated by ceramic membrane, and its price is 4-8 times higher than that of PVDF products, and usually used in the acid and alkali resistant environment, like pharmaceutical industry.

The worldwide market for Membrane Filtration is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.9% over the next five years, will reach 7030 million US$ in 2024, from 4710 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.