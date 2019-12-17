Memory Foam Market 2019 by Size, Business Overview, Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Global “Memory Foam Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Memory Foam market size.

About Memory Foam:

Memory foam mattresses are new-generation mattresses with the ability to recover their shape. They are manufactured from a chemical substance called memory foam (polyurethane along with other added chemicals). Memory foam was invented by NASA in 1966 and was called temper foam. Commonly known as memory foam, this type of foam is made of petroleum-based polyurethane and other chemicals and is now being used in mattresses, pillows, and other bedding products.

Top Key Players of Memory Foam Market:

empur Sealy

Mlily

Serta

Simmons

Sleemon

Sinomax

Corsicana Bedding

Kingsdown

Restonic

Below 10 cm

10-30 cm

Major Applications covered in the Memory Foam Market report are:

Home Use

Commercial Use

Home Use

Commercial Use Scope of Memory Foam Market:

China and USA are the biggest production areas, with about 54.02% and 27.13% market share separately in 2016. While USA and Europe are still the biggest consumption areas in 2016. There is a big price difference in developed and developing countries which cannot be ignored, in USA and Europe, average sales price of a Memory Foam Mattress is around 950 USD/Unit, while in China the average sales price is only 200 USD/Unit. Under current market status, the price of raw materials may keep rising in a few years, bring a forecast price rising trend in 2017-2022.

The market is relatively concentrated. Three types of players are exist in this marketï¼OEM, ODM and OBM. Key brands in this market are Tempur Sealy, Mlily, Serta Simmons, Sinomax, Corsicana Bedding and some others. There are also many big OEM manufactures like Carpenter, Recticel, Foamex, ZINUS and etc.

The market is expected to witness a boost during the forecast period and there may be more new entrants and product models. The ability of memory foam mattress to provide comfortable sleep is a major factor, which is driving the demand for these mattresses. Residential users are the major end-users. With the recovery in the economy and the increase in disposable income, there is growing demand for memory foam mattress.

