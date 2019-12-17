 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Memory Foam Market 2019 by Size, Business Overview, Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

By Joann Wilson on December 17, 2019

Memory Foam

GlobalMemory Foam Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Memory Foam market size.

About Memory Foam:

Memory foam mattresses are new-generation mattresses with the ability to recover their shape. They are manufactured from a chemical substance called memory foam (polyurethane along with other added chemicals). Memory foam was invented by NASA in 1966 and was called temper foam. Commonly known as memory foam, this type of foam is made of petroleum-based polyurethane and other chemicals and is now being used in mattresses, pillows, and other bedding products.

Top Key Players of Memory Foam Market:

  • empur Sealy
  • Mlily
  • Serta
  • Simmons
  • Sleemon
  • Sinomax
  • Corsicana Bedding
  • Kingsdown
  • Restonic

  • Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13969415     

    Major Types covered in the Memory Foam Market report are:

  • Below 10 cm
  • 10-30 cm
  • Above 30 cm

    Major Applications covered in the Memory Foam Market report are:

  • Home Use
  • Commercial Use

    Scope of Memory Foam Market:

  • China and USA are the biggest production areas, with about 54.02% and 27.13% market share separately in 2016. While USA and Europe are still the biggest consumption areas in 2016. There is a big price difference in developed and developing countries which cannot be ignored, in USA and Europe, average sales price of a Memory Foam Mattress is around 950 USD/Unit, while in China the average sales price is only 200 USD/Unit. Under current market status, the price of raw materials may keep rising in a few years, bring a forecast price rising trend in 2017-2022.
  • The market is relatively concentrated. Three types of players are exist in this marketï¼OEM, ODM and OBM. Key brands in this market are Tempur Sealy, Mlily, Serta Simmons, Sinomax, Corsicana Bedding and some others. There are also many big OEM manufactures like Carpenter, Recticel, Foamex, ZINUS and etc.
  • The market is expected to witness a boost during the forecast period and there may be more new entrants and product models. The ability of memory foam mattress to provide comfortable sleep is a major factor, which is driving the demand for these mattresses. Residential users are the major end-users. With the recovery in the economy and the increase in disposable income, there is growing demand for memory foam mattress.
  • The worldwide market for Memory Foam is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Memory Foam in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Inquire or share your questions if any before the purchasing this report @ https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13969415    

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Memory Foam product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Memory Foam, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Memory Foam in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Memory Foam competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Memory Foam breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Memory Foam market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Memory Foam sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Memory Foam Market Report pages: 119

    Purchase this Report (Price 3480 USD for Single User License): https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13969415  

    1 Memory Foam Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Memory Foam by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Memory Foam Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Memory Foam Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Memory Foam Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Memory Foam Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Memory Foam Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Memory Foam Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Memory Foam Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Memory Foam Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email id- [email protected]

    Our other Reports:

    Gaming Monitor Market Growth and Share Analysis by Leading Countries, Top Key Players, Regions, Forecast to 2019-2025

    Acoustic Insulation Market 2019 by Consumption Volume, size, Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend to 2023

    Thymus Cancer Market 2019: Expectable to Exceed Global Market Revenue, Size, Segments and Market Competition Trend to 2025

    Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2025

    Flotation Suits Market: Global Industry Research, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019â2024

    • Published in News

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.